Women athletes require superior nutrition than men to excel in their performances. This need becomes even more pronounced by the hormonal fluctuations experienced throughout the monthly cycle. With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) underway, the importance of proper nutrition for female athletes cannot be overstated. Consistent performance in any sport demands a steadfast commitment to eating right — a lesson underscored by my work with esteemed athletes like Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Renuka Thakur.

Understanding the unique dietary and supplement requirements of female athletes reveals the decisive impact that nutrition has on their performance, far more than their male counterparts. While men might sustain subpar eating habits for some time, female athletes find their performance deteriorating within just a couple of weeks of poor nutrition.

When selecting a protein supplement for women, it is important to consider a few key factors. First and foremost, it is crucial to choose a high-quality protein supplement that is specifically formulated for women’s nutritional needs. Look for those with protein sources like whey and casein, or plant-based ones like pea or rice protein. Ensure that the supplement is free from harmful additives or unnecessary ingredients.

In terms of dosage, the recommended protein intake for women varies depending on factors such as age, weight, activity level, and fitness goals. As a general guideline, women who engage in regular exercise may benefit from consuming 0.8 to 1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Divide this total protein intake evenly throughout the day, including protein from whole food sources as well as protein supplements.

The best time to consume a protein supplement is typically post-workout, as this is when the body is most receptive to protein for muscle repair and recovery. Consuming a protein shake or supplement within 30 minutes to an hour after exercise can help promote muscle protein synthesis and accelerate recovery.

However, protein supplements can also be consumed as a snack or meal replacement throughout the day to help meet daily protein requirements and support overall health and fitness goals.

Here is a ranking of dietary protein options based on their PDCAAS (Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score), with 1 being the highest score and 10 being the lowest. Call this the IPL scoring card of proteins:

1. Whey protein isolate

2. Whey protein concentrate

3. Casein protein

4. Soy protein isolate

5. Egg white protein

6. Pea protein

7. Rice protein

8. Hemp protein

9. Sacha inchi protein

10. Quinoa protein

Athletes who see the Informed Sport logo on any product can be assured that it has undergone a rigorous screening programme for banned substances in sport and is safe for use.

And here is a list of 10 popular protein supplement brands along with the type of protein they typically offer:

1. Genetic Supplements Bio Whey (Whey protein isolate)

2. FAST & UP Plant based protein*

3. WELL BEING NUTRITION (Plant Protein)*

4. BSN (Whey protein blend)

5. Vega (Plant-based protein blend)*

6. Garden of Life (Plant-based protein blend)

7. Orgain (Plant-based protein blend)

8. Myprotein (Various protein options including whey and plant-based)

9. Isopure (Whey protein isolate)

10. Cosmix (Plant based protein)

Remember that the PDCAAS of a protein source is just one factor to consider when choosing a protein supplement, and factors such as taste, price, and personal dietary preferences should also be taken into account.

Women cricketers may face various nutrition and health issues due to the physical demands of the sport. These may include inadequate calorie intake leading to energy deficiency, low intake of essential nutrients such as iron and calcium, which can impact performance and bone health, and challenges in maintaining proper hydration levels during training and matches.

Additionally, menstrual irregularities and disorderly eating patterns are common among female athletes and can have long-term repercussions on overall health.

Proper nutrition education, individualised meal planning, and access to sports nutrition professionals are crucial in addressing these concerns and optimising the health and performance of women cricketers.

Some of the best women Indian cricketers include:

1. Mithali Raj — One of the greatest batters in the history of women’s cricket, she is known for her consistency and leadership. My favourite is beetroot for her performance.

2. Jhulan Goswami — She is the leading fast bowler and highest wicket-taker in women’s ODI cricket. Ensuring a good BCAA (branched-chained amino acid) supplement and guava in her diet.

3. Smriti Mandhana — She is a stylish left-handed opener known for her aggressive batting. Going supplement-free and sticking to a natural home-made vegetarian diet with plant proteins.

4. Harmanpreet Kaur — This explosive middle-order batter and captain of the T20 team maintains her hydration levels with a good isotonic sports drink and magnesium supplement.

5. Poonam Yadav — She is a leading spinner in the team known for her wicket-taking abilities. Ensure a good diet for her bones post injuries in the past, with collagen, calcium and alakaline foods to boost recovery after each match.

6. Deepti Sharma — All-rounder known for her spin bowling and solid batting. Vitamin D and iron is a common requirement for all women.

7. Shikha Pandey — Medium-fast bowler and an experienced campaigner. Working on having a disciplined diet is the key when travelling or in tournaments. This armed forces officier and player was the epitome of disciplined eating.

Iron is an essential mineral that plays a vital role in transporting oxygen throughout the body. Here are some top iron-boosting foods:

1. Red meat: Mutton, lamb, and venison are excellent sources of heme iron, which is easily absorbed by the body.

2. Chicken and turkey: Poultry is also a good source of heme iron.

3. Seafood: Shellfish such as clams, oysters, and mussels are high in iron.

4. Beans and lentils: Legumes like kidney beans, chickpeas, and lentils are good plant-based sources of iron.

5. Tofu and tempeh: These soy-based products are rich in iron.

6. Spinach: Dark leafy greens like spinach are a good source of non-heme iron.

7. Pumpkin seeds: These seeds are nutritious and contain a good amount of iron.

8. Quinoa: This whole grain is a good source of iron as well as other nutrients.

9. Dark chocolate: Enjoying a small amount of dark chocolate can also provide some iron.

10. Fortified cereals: Some breakfast cereals are fortified with iron, which can be a convenient way to increase iron intake.

It’s important to note that pairing iron-rich foods with sources of vitamin C can enhance iron absorption. Conversely, consuming iron-rich foods with calcium-rich foods or beverages containing caffeine can inhibit iron absorption.

These insights provide a glimpse into the nuanced world of sports nutrition for women. Success on the field is not just about talent and training but also about investing in proper nutrition. As we witness achievements in tournaments like the Women’s IPL, the path ahead, including the upcoming Olympics, beckons.

