ENG vs SL: Sri Lanka announces playing XI for first Test against England; Pacer Rathnayake set to make debut

Right-arm medium-fast bowler Milan Rathnayake will make his test debut when Sri Lanka face England in the first of their three-test series at Old Trafford in Manchester, governing body Sri Lanka Cricket said on Tuesday.

Rathnayake will join Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando in Sri Lanka’s pace attack, with the visitor naming Prabath Jayasuriya as the only specialist spinner for the match starting Wednesday.

Sri Lanka, who lost a warm-up match against England Lions by seven wickets last week, has not beaten the English in a test match since June 2014.

Both the second and third tests of the series will be played in London, at Lord’s from August 26 and at the Oval from September 6.