ENG vs SL: Pope ready to lead England his way but glad of Stokes support

Pope will become the 82nd man to take up the captaincy when he leads England out in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 19:00 IST , Manchester, United Kingdom - 2 MINS READ

AFP
England’s Ollie Pope during the press conference.
England’s Ollie Pope during the press conference. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

England’s Ollie Pope during the press conference. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Ollie Pope is prepared to “do his own thing” as England Test captain but accepts he is in caretaker charge of what is still effectively Ben Stokes’s side.

Pope will become the 82nd man to take up the captaincy when he leads England out in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford starting on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Surrey batter was promoted from vice-captain after Stokes was ruled out after suffering a torn hamstring playing in the Hundred.

Stokes is set to miss the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Pope’s elevation caps a rapid rise for a cricketer who was not certain of his place when Stokes took charge two years ago alongside coach Brendon McCullum.

READ | ENG vs SL: Stokes’ absence adds extra edge to England-Sri Lanka Test series

Stokes first led England, in 2020, deputising for father-to-be Joe Root who left a message reading, “do it your own way”.

Pope has no qualms about sticking with the basic ‘Bazball’ approach and will also be able to call directly on Stokes, who will be with the England squad for all three Tests.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, one of the greatest honours in English cricket,” Pope told a pre-match press conference at Old Trafford on Tuesday. “But I think it’s still Stokesy’s team.

“That’s probably the difference. I’ve had no message in my locker but I’m sat next to him in the changing room!

“It’s going to be great to have him around. If I want to lean on him, I can lean on him and I think he’s going to let me do my own thing for the course of this Test series as well.

“I’ve picked his brains a little bit on that moving forward. It’s a lot of the same messages but from a different voice and in my own way.

“He’s obviously going to be watching, chatting, so I can have those conversations in the intervals if I think anything needs to change and we can bounce a few ideas off each other.

“We’ve got some great coaches and obviously he’s just another brain in the changing room.”

