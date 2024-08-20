MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

“I’ll bat anywhere for the team,” says Steve Smith on returning to No. 4

Smith has played at No. 4 for a majority of his career but was moved to the opening slot after David Warner’s retirement from Tests.

Published : Aug 20, 2024 13:53 IST , MELBOURNE - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Steve Smith during an Ashes Test match in England.
FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Steve Smith during an Ashes Test match in England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Australia’s Steve Smith during an Ashes Test match in England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Veteran Australia batter Steve Smith says he has no plans to wind down his cricket career having signed a long-term deal to play in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Sydney Sixers.

The 35-year-old inked a three-year contract with the Sixers and could squeeze in four BBL games during the home summer between the final test against India and the tour of Sri Lanka.

Smith was overlooked for Australia’s T20 World Cup squad but remains committed to playing all formats. “I don’t have any plans, I’m just enjoying playing at the moment. I’m pretty relaxed and I’m looking forward to this summer,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“I think I’ll get a few (BBL) games in this year and then we’ll see where we go from there. Every chance I get, I jump at it.”

Following David Warner’s retirement from Tests after the Pakistan series during the last home summer, Smith opened the batting for Australia against West Indies and New Zealand. He made 171 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.25, well below his career average of 56.97.

Smith said he had no idea whether he would open in the five-match series against India, which starts on November 22 at Perth Stadium, though he suggested his teammates wanted him back at No. 4 where he has played much of his career.

“The conversations I’ve had so far are that we’ll go to England and the boys will have the T20s, and then I’m there for the One-Dayers and we’ll make a decision after that,” he said.

“Those conversations are happening in the background. I saw some comments that Usman (Khawaja) made and I think he said he likes me down at No. 4, and I think Marnus (Labuschagne) is of a similar thought pattern.

“I’m happy wherever and I’ll bat anywhere for the team. For me it’s just a position.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Steve Smith /

Big Bash League /

David Warner /

Sydney Sixers

Latest on Sportstar

  1. “I’ll bat anywhere for the team,” says Steve Smith on returning to No. 4
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Samoa’s Darius Visser smashes 39 in an over against Vanuatu to break T20I record
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. “I’ll bat anywhere for the team,” says Steve Smith on returning to No. 4
    Reuters
  2. Cricket Players’ Union to review the sport’s ‘broken’ structure
    AFP
  3. ENG vs SL: Stokes’ absence adds extra edge to England-Sri Lanka Test series
    AFP
  4. PAK vs BAN: Hathurusingha wants to complete coaching contract with Bangladesh
    AP
  5. PAK vs BAN: Pakistan announces playing XI for first Test against Bangladesh
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. “I’ll bat anywhere for the team,” says Steve Smith on returning to No. 4
    Reuters
  2. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, August 20: Punjab FC announces signing of Argentine midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
    Team Sportstar
  4. UTT 2024: Full squad list for Dabang Delhi TTC ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Samoa’s Darius Visser smashes 39 in an over against Vanuatu to break T20I record
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment