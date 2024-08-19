England announced its playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka, which begins on Wednesday at Old Trafford in Manchester.

In the absence of skipper Ben Stokes, who is out with a hamstring injury, Ollie Pope will lead England, while Harry Brook has been named as his deputy. Pacer Matthew Potts returns to the side for the first time since June 2023, and Dan Lawrence fills the opener’s slot in place of Zak Crawley, who is out with a finger injury.

The second Test will be held at Lord’s from August 29, before the series concludes at The Oval, with the third and final game beginning from September 6.

England is coming off a thumping 3-0 Test series win at home against West Indies and is currently placed seventh in the nine-team ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table.