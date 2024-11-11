French boxer Sarah Ourahmoune says ‘racist and sexist attacks’ ended federation bid

French boxer Sarah Ourahmoune, an Olympic silver medallist in 2016, said on Monday she was withdrawing her candidacy for the joint presidency of the French Boxing Federation because of personal attacks.

“I have been the target of racist and sexist attacks. My decision to withdraw costs me enormously because it seems to contradict everything I defend on a daily basis,” she said on Instagram.

The 42-year-old had announced her joint bid with current federation president Dominique Nato, 66, who has been in office for three years and maintains his candidacy.

Boxer Estelle Mossely, Olympic lightweight champion in 2016, is also a candidate.

Ourahmoune, a former world champion who retired after the Rio Games, has been vice-president of the body since 2021.

The elections are scheduled for December 14.