Late bloomer Kleindienst gets Germany call-up for Nations League games

Kleindienst has been rewarded after his fine Bundesliga form last season as his 12 goals for Heidenheim helped it finish in a surprise eighth place.

Published : Oct 03, 2024 16:26 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Gladbach’s Tim Kleindienst celebrates after scoring against Bochum in the Bundesliga.
infoIcon

Germany has handed Borussia Moenchengladbach forward Tim Kleindienst his first call-up for this month’s Nations League matches against Bosnia and Netherlands with starting striker Niclas Fuellkrug still injured, the team said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Kleindienst has been rewarded after his fine Bundesliga form last season as his 12 goals for Heidenheim helped it finish in a surprise eighth place.

Kleindienst has added another two league goals along with one assist since joining Gladbach this season.

West Ham United forward Fuellkrug, 31, has been nursing a foot injury for the past few weeks and has been out of action.

READ |Messi returns to Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela, Bolivia

“Tim Kleindienst at Heidenheim performed well over an entire year and he has integrated himself well at his new club Borussia Moenchengladbach,” said Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

“He has earned this. The injury to Niclas Fuellkrug is a good opportunity to test Tim. He now has to prove himself.”

Germany travels to face Bosnia in Zenica on Oct. 11 before hosting Netherlands three days later.

The Germans are top of Group A3 on four points from two matches, ahead of the Dutch on goal difference. Bosnia and Hungary have one point each.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

