Brazil has called Paris St Germain’s Lucas Beraldo to replace injured defender Gleison Bremer in this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Peru, the Brazilian FA (CBF) said on Thursday.

Juventus centre-back Bremer will undergo surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Wednesday’s 3-2 win at RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Beraldo, 20, was a regular starter for Sao Paulo before PSG signed him on a five-year contract in January. He debuted for Brazil in March.

Brazil is fifth in CONMEBOL’s World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after eight matches. The top six out of the 10 teams will qualify directly.