Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch; Preview; Predicted lineups

PREVIEW

Atletico Madrid can be inspired by its past wins against Real Madrid, and Diego Simeone remains confident his side can maintain its high motivation despite limited rest time ahead of Sunday’s home derby.

Atletico was the only team to beat Madrid last season. While the win over its rival in the league did little to disrupt Real’s dominant run, the Copa del Rey victory ended Real’s hopes of a historic treble.

“A lot has changed up to this moment. It’s an aspect in which we’ve improved, and that’s why the club has grown as it has, and the team is held to the standards it is,” Simeone told reporters on Saturday.

“Everything starts in the mind. Beyond the physical aspect, which can have an influence at times, motivation is an important weapon for everything in life.”

Real Madrid players head into the derby with an advantage, having rested an extra two days. Atletico played its midweek match on Thursday at Celta Vigo, while Ancelotti’s men hosted Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday.

However, star new signing Kylian Mbappe is out injured but coach Ancelotti seems confident in his side’s strength.

Obviously playing without Mbappe changes things a bit, but not much,” Ancelotti told reporters Saturday.

“We’re used to playing without him because last year he wasn’t here.

“It’s a pity that he’s not here but his absence we can cover for well.”

Real Madrid still has plenty of attacking options including Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes and potential Ballon d’Or winner Vinicius Junior.

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Le Normand, Gimenez, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Gallagher, Lino; Alvarez, Griezmann

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match kick off? The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on September 30, Tuesday at the Civitas Metropolitano in Madrid. Where to watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match? The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India. The game will be streamed live on the GXR World app and website in India

- Inputs from Reuters and AFP