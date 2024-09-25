MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kohli, Pant named in 84-member Delhi probables list for Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma’s name didn’t figure in the list which has the country’s fastest bowler Mayank Yadav along with another Team India contender Harshit Rana.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 16:34 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE - Kohli had last played Ranji Trophy for Delhi in 2012 at Ghaziabad against Uttar Pradesh while Pant last featured in a red ball game for Delhi in the pre-COVID era.
FILE - Kohli had last played Ranji Trophy for Delhi in 2012 at Ghaziabad against Uttar Pradesh while Pant last featured in a red ball game for Delhi in the pre-COVID era. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/DEEPAK KR
infoIcon

FILE - Kohli had last played Ranji Trophy for Delhi in 2012 at Ghaziabad against Uttar Pradesh while Pant last featured in a red ball game for Delhi in the pre-COVID era. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/DEEPAK KR

Star batter Virat Kohli and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant have once again been named in a jumbo 84-member Delhi Ranji Trophy probables list. However, the duo is unlikely to be available for any red ball games throughout the season.

Veteran pacer Ishant Sharma’s name didn’t figure in the list which has the country’s fastest bowler Mayank Yadav along with another Team India contender Harshit Rana.

Kohli had last played Ranji Trophy for Delhi in 2012 at Ghaziabad against Uttar Pradesh while Pant last featured in a red ball game for Delhi in the pre-COVID era.

“This is a protocol. They are our registered players and it is our duty to put their names on the probables list in case they want to play,” a DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In the case of the 35-year-old 100 Test veteran Ishant, it is understood that there is no point in him playing in the Ranji Trophy since he no longer figures in the national team’s scheme of things.

ALSO READ: Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India Test squad for Irani Cup, BCCI confirms

Ishant didn’t play in the inaugural Delhi Premier League (DPL) either but it will be interesting to note if he makes himself available for Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which will be held just before the IPL auctions.

A potential retirement from competitive cricket altogether can also not be ruled out.

Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav’s son Sarthak Ranjan has also made the cut.

However, all eyes will be on Mayank, who captured global imagination with mid-150 click thunderbolts in the IPL before being ruled out due to an abdominal muscle tear.

Mayank, who now has a BCCI pace bowlers’ contract, has been at NCA for the better part of the last five months and is now bowling at least 15 overs per day in simulation.

He is expected to play for Delhi as the national selectors would be selecting the India A team for Australia and if he is fit, he remains a contender to make that team.

Related Topics

Virat Kohli /

Rishabh Pant /

Ranji Trophy /

Ishant Sharma /

Mayank Yadav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli, Pant named in 84-member Delhi probables list for Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    PTI
  2. India begins AFC Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers with 4-1 win over Mongolia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tickets go on sale for the Women’s T20 World Cup; prices, where to buy details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit, Kohli slip in ICC Test batting rankings, Pant re-enters top 10
    PTI
  5. Japan Open 2024: Hurkacz reaches second round in return to tennis after US Open loss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Kohli, Pant named in 84-member Delhi probables list for Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    PTI
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: India-A coach Sunil Joshi heaps praises on Prasidh Krishna after stellar return from injury
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal likely to be released from India Test squad for Irani Cup, BCCI confirms
    Team Sportstar
  4. Irani Cup 2024: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz could be released for tie
    PTI
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024: India D ends day 3 strong against India B as Bhui inches close to century
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kohli, Pant named in 84-member Delhi probables list for Ranji Trophy 2024-25
    PTI
  2. India begins AFC Asian Cup U-20 qualifiers with 4-1 win over Mongolia
    Team Sportstar
  3. Tickets go on sale for the Women’s T20 World Cup; prices, where to buy details
    Team Sportstar
  4. Rohit, Kohli slip in ICC Test batting rankings, Pant re-enters top 10
    PTI
  5. Japan Open 2024: Hurkacz reaches second round in return to tennis after US Open loss
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment