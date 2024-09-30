The Irani Cup 2024-25 is set to take place from October 1-5 between Mumbai, winner of the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, and Rest of India.
The 61st edition of the fixture will be played at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
Since its inaugural edition during the 1959-60 domestic season, defending champion Rest of India has won the competition the most times (30), while Mumbai has won on 14 occasions.
Here’s a look at the full list of winners of the Irani Cup since its inaugural edition:
|Year
|Winner
|Runners up
|1959-60
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1962-62
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1963-64
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1965-66
|Bombay, Rest of India (shared)
|1966-67
|Rest of India
|Bombay
|1967-68
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1968-69
|Rest of India
|Bombay
|1969-70
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1970-71
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1971-72
|Rest of India
|Bombay
|1972-73
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1973-74
|Rest of India
|Bombay
|1974-75
|Karnataka
|Rest of India
|1975-76
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1976-77
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1977-78
|Rest of India
|Bombay
|1978-79
|Rest of India
|Karnataka
|1979-80
|Rest of India, Delhi (shared)
|1980-81
|Delhi
|Rest of India
|1981-82
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1982-83
|Rest of India
|Delhi
|1983-84
|Karnataka
|Rest of India
|1984-85
|Rest of India
|Bombay
|1985-86
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1986-87
|Rest of India
|Delhi
|1987-88
|Hyderabad
|Rest of India
|1988-89
|Tamil Nadu
|Rest of India
|1989-90
|Delhi
|Rest of India
|1990-91
|Rest of India
|Bengal
|1991-92
|Haryana
|Rest of India
|1992-93
|Rest of India
|Delhi
|1993-94
|Rest of India
|Punjab
|1994-95
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1995-96
|Bombay
|Rest of India
|1996-97
|Karnataka
|Rest of India
|1997-98
|Mumbai
|Rest of India
|1998-99
|Karnataka
|Rest of India
|1999-00
|Rest of India
|Karnataka
|2000-01
|Rest of India
|Mumbai
|2001-02
|Rest of India
|Baroda
|2002-03
|Railways
|Rest of India
|2003-04
|Rest of India
|Mumbai
|2004-05
|Rest of India
|Mumbai
|2005-06
|Railways
|Rest of India
|2006-07
|Rest of India
|Uttar Pradesh
|2007-08
|Rest of India
|Mumbai
|2008-09
|Rest of India
|Delhi
|2009-10
|Rest of India
|Mumbai
|2010-11
|Rest of India
|Mumbai
|2011-12
|Rest of India
|Rajasthan
|2012-13
|Rest of India
|Rajasthan
|2013-14
|Karnataka
|Rest of India
|2014-15
|Karnataka
|Rest of India
|2015-16
|Rest of India
|Mumbai
|2016-17
|Rest of India
|Gujarat
|2017-18
|Vidarbha
|Rest of India
|2018-19
|Vidarbha
|Rest of India
|2022-23
|Rest of India
|Madhya Pradesh
|2023-24
|Rest of India
|Saurashtra
Not held: 1964-65, 1979-80, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 (cancelled due to COVID-19)
