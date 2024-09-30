MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Irani Cup 2024-25: Full list of winners, runners-up before Mumbai vs Rest of India match

Since its inaugural edition during the 1959-60 domestic season, Rest of India has won the competition 30 times, while Mumbai has won on 14 occasions.

Published : Sep 30, 2024 14:44 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Rest of India beat Saurashtra to win the Irani Cup 2023-24.
FILE PHOTO: Rest of India beat Saurashtra to win the Irani Cup 2023-24. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Rest of India beat Saurashtra to win the Irani Cup 2023-24. | Photo Credit: S. Prasanna Venkatesan

The Irani Cup 2024-25 is set to take place from October 1-5 between Mumbai, winner of the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, and Rest of India.

The 61st edition of the fixture will be played at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Since its inaugural edition during the 1959-60 domestic season, defending champion Rest of India has won the competition the most times (30), while Mumbai has won on 14 occasions.

Here’s a look at the full list of winners of the Irani Cup since its inaugural edition:

Year Winner Runners up
1959-60 Bombay Rest of India
1962-62 Bombay Rest of India
1963-64 Bombay Rest of India
1965-66 Bombay, Rest of India (shared)
1966-67 Rest of India Bombay
1967-68 Bombay Rest of India
1968-69 Rest of India Bombay
1969-70 Bombay Rest of India
1970-71 Bombay Rest of India
1971-72 Rest of India Bombay
1972-73 Bombay Rest of India
1973-74 Rest of India Bombay
1974-75 Karnataka Rest of India
1975-76 Bombay Rest of India
1976-77 Bombay Rest of India
1977-78 Rest of India Bombay
1978-79 Rest of India Karnataka
1979-80 Rest of India, Delhi (shared)
1980-81 Delhi Rest of India
1981-82 Bombay Rest of India
1982-83 Rest of India Delhi
1983-84 Karnataka Rest of India
1984-85 Rest of India Bombay
1985-86 Bombay Rest of India
1986-87 Rest of India Delhi
1987-88 Hyderabad Rest of India
1988-89 Tamil Nadu Rest of India
1989-90 Delhi Rest of India
1990-91 Rest of India Bengal
1991-92 Haryana Rest of India
1992-93 Rest of India Delhi
1993-94 Rest of India Punjab
1994-95 Bombay Rest of India
1995-96 Bombay Rest of India
1996-97 Karnataka Rest of India
1997-98 Mumbai Rest of India
1998-99 Karnataka Rest of India
1999-00 Rest of India Karnataka
2000-01 Rest of India Mumbai
2001-02 Rest of India Baroda
2002-03 Railways Rest of India
2003-04 Rest of India Mumbai
2004-05 Rest of India Mumbai
2005-06 Railways Rest of India
2006-07 Rest of India Uttar Pradesh
2007-08 Rest of India Mumbai
2008-09 Rest of India Delhi
2009-10 Rest of India Mumbai
2010-11 Rest of India Mumbai
2011-12 Rest of India Rajasthan
2012-13 Rest of India Rajasthan
2013-14 Karnataka Rest of India
2014-15 Karnataka Rest of India
2015-16 Rest of India Mumbai
2016-17 Rest of India Gujarat
2017-18 Vidarbha Rest of India
2018-19 Vidarbha Rest of India
2022-23 Rest of India Madhya Pradesh
2023-24 Rest of India Saurashtra

Not held: 1964-65, 1979-80, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 (cancelled due to COVID-19)

Related Topics

Irani Cup /

Mumbai /

Rest of India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Antoine Griezmann retires from international football
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Full list of winners, runners-up before Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: IND scores fastest team 100; Jaiswal out after quick-fire 72; BAN 233
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Retentions: Six players Mumbai Indians could retain ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup Preview: Squads analysis, form guide and lowdown on conditions
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Domestic

  1. Irani Cup 2024-25: Full list of winners, runners-up before Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Live streaming info, Mumbai vs Rest of India full squads, all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Musheer Khan thankful for getting ‘a new life’ after car accident
    Team Sportstar
  4. Duleep Trophy set to return to zonal format from next season
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Ranji Trophy: Mumbai announces list of 25 probables with five slots still open in quest of title defence
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Antoine Griezmann retires from international football
    Team Sportstar
  2. Irani Cup 2024-25: Full list of winners, runners-up before Mumbai vs Rest of India match
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 4: IND scores fastest team 100; Jaiswal out after quick-fire 72; BAN 233
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2025 Retentions: Six players Mumbai Indians could retain ahead of mega auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup Preview: Squads analysis, form guide and lowdown on conditions
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment