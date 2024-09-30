The Irani Cup 2024-25 is set to take place from October 1-5 between Mumbai, winner of the 2023–24 Ranji Trophy, and Rest of India.

The 61st edition of the fixture will be played at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Since its inaugural edition during the 1959-60 domestic season, defending champion Rest of India has won the competition the most times (30), while Mumbai has won on 14 occasions.

Here’s a look at the full list of winners of the Irani Cup since its inaugural edition:

Year Winner Runners up 1959-60 Bombay Rest of India 1962-62 Bombay Rest of India 1963-64 Bombay Rest of India 1965-66 Bombay, Rest of India (shared) 1966-67 Rest of India Bombay 1967-68 Bombay Rest of India 1968-69 Rest of India Bombay 1969-70 Bombay Rest of India 1970-71 Bombay Rest of India 1971-72 Rest of India Bombay 1972-73 Bombay Rest of India 1973-74 Rest of India Bombay 1974-75 Karnataka Rest of India 1975-76 Bombay Rest of India 1976-77 Bombay Rest of India 1977-78 Rest of India Bombay 1978-79 Rest of India Karnataka 1979-80 Rest of India, Delhi (shared) 1980-81 Delhi Rest of India 1981-82 Bombay Rest of India 1982-83 Rest of India Delhi 1983-84 Karnataka Rest of India 1984-85 Rest of India Bombay 1985-86 Bombay Rest of India 1986-87 Rest of India Delhi 1987-88 Hyderabad Rest of India 1988-89 Tamil Nadu Rest of India 1989-90 Delhi Rest of India 1990-91 Rest of India Bengal 1991-92 Haryana Rest of India 1992-93 Rest of India Delhi 1993-94 Rest of India Punjab 1994-95 Bombay Rest of India 1995-96 Bombay Rest of India 1996-97 Karnataka Rest of India 1997-98 Mumbai Rest of India 1998-99 Karnataka Rest of India 1999-00 Rest of India Karnataka 2000-01 Rest of India Mumbai 2001-02 Rest of India Baroda 2002-03 Railways Rest of India 2003-04 Rest of India Mumbai 2004-05 Rest of India Mumbai 2005-06 Railways Rest of India 2006-07 Rest of India Uttar Pradesh 2007-08 Rest of India Mumbai 2008-09 Rest of India Delhi 2009-10 Rest of India Mumbai 2010-11 Rest of India Mumbai 2011-12 Rest of India Rajasthan 2012-13 Rest of India Rajasthan 2013-14 Karnataka Rest of India 2014-15 Karnataka Rest of India 2015-16 Rest of India Mumbai 2016-17 Rest of India Gujarat 2017-18 Vidarbha Rest of India 2018-19 Vidarbha Rest of India 2022-23 Rest of India Madhya Pradesh 2023-24 Rest of India Saurashtra

Not held: 1964-65, 1979-80, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 (cancelled due to COVID-19)