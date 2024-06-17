MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2024: French Open champion Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season

The 21-year-old became the youngest man to win major titles on all three surfaces -- grass, hard courts and clay -- with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev in Paris last Sunday.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 08:50 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon final in 2023.
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon final in 2023. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Novak Djokovic to win the Wimbledon final in 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has set his sights on more grass-court success after his first title on the clay at Roland Garros.

The 21-year-old became the youngest man to win major titles on all three surfaces -- grass, hard courts and clay -- with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev in Paris last Sunday.

But now Alcaraz’s attention has turned to yet more grass-court titles, with the Spaniard looking to repeat his London double of last year when victory at Queen’s Club was followed by a maiden Wimbledon triumph.

When will Wimbledon 2024 be played?

It has been a memorable week for Alcaraz, with his French Open success followed by the news he is set to partner 14-times Roland Garros king Rafael Nadal at next month’s Olympics in Paris.

“I had a few days off, I went to Ibiza with a group of friends. I had fun, I enjoyed my time,” Alcaraz told reporters at Queen’s on Sunday.

“Obviously Roland Garros was a fantastic two weeks for me, a dream come true to lift the trophy but right now my mind must be here on the grass.

“To be ready as soon as I can to play good tennis here at Queen’s and obviously to get ready for Wimbledon.

“Right now my focus is on the grass season, the two tournaments and after that my mind will be to be ready on clay again and playing my best tennis at the Olympic Games.”

Alcaraz, turning to the prospect of joining forces with Spanish tennis great Nadal at Roland Garros in the Olympics, said: “I feel really, really happy to play doubles in the Olympics and with an idol like Rafa.

“I mean, I didn’t expect to play doubles at the Olympic Games with Rafa. It is a unique moment for me but of course I am very happy about it. Let’s see how it’s going to be but it’s going to be a great time.

“Honestly, I feel he is going to teach me how to deal with everything. I am the young guy who needs to grow up as a player, to grow up as a person as well.”

“Of course it’s going to be my first Olympic Games. Everything is new for me, so I hope to learn a lot from him,” he added.

Alcaraz begins his Queen’s Club campaign against Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo on Tuesday.

