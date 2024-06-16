MagazineBuy Print

Nottingham Open: Raducanu edges ahead before bad light halts all-British semifinal

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu won a marathon tie-break to edge ahead of Katie Boulter in an all-British semifinal at the Nottingham Open before bad light halted play on Saturday.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 08:04 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point during her women’s singles semifinal match against Katie Boulter.
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point during her women’s singles semifinal match against Katie Boulter. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Emma Raducanu celebrates winning a point during her women’s singles semifinal match against Katie Boulter. | Photo Credit: AP

The pair spent most of the day waiting for rain to clear before the match started soon after 6:30 pm local time (1730 GMT).

The pair spent most of the day waiting for rain to clear before the match started soon after 6:30 pm local time (1730 GMT).

But only one set was possible before darkness, rather than a downpour, saw the match held over until Sunday.

Raducanu, in her first semifinal since stunning the tennis world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title at the 2021 US Open, won it 7-6 but only after taking a protracted tie-break by 15 points to 13 against defending champion Boulter.

READ | Halle Open 2024: New World No. 1 Sinner to face Griekspoor as he prepares for Wimbledon

The 21-year-old Raducanu was set to face Fran Jones on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament -- a warm-up event for Wimbledon, which begins on July 1.

But her fellow Briton withdrew because of a shoulder injury.

Earlier in the day, Karolina Pliskova advanced into the semi-finals after defeating Tunisian top-seed Ons Jabeur, a fellow former Wimbledon finalist, 7-6 (10/8), 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 in a hard-fought contest.

The Czech will take on France’s Diane Parry in the second semi-final on Sunday with the Nottingham final scheduled for later that same day.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

