MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Draper beats Berrettini in Stuttgart to claim maiden ATP title; De Minaur wins in ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Draper will become the new British number one on Monday and is closing in on a seeded place at Wimbledon which begins on July 1.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 21:31 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Winner Britain’s Jack Draper holds the trophy after the men’s singles final match against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Tour in Stuttgart.
Winner Britain’s Jack Draper holds the trophy after the men’s singles final match against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Tour in Stuttgart. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Winner Britain’s Jack Draper holds the trophy after the men’s singles final match against Italy’s Matteo Berrettini at the ATP Tour in Stuttgart. | Photo Credit: AP

Britain’s Jack Draper clinched his first ATP title on Sunday, coming from behind to defeat big-serving Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart grass-court final and boost his chances of a seeding at Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old left-hander came through 3-6, 7-6(7/5), 6-4 against the two-time champion from Italy and former Wimbledon runner-up.

“It’s incredible. It was a really, really tough match. But I’m really happy to win my first title. It means so much to me,” said Draper who was competing in his third career final.

He will become the new British number one on Monday and is closing in on a seeded place at Wimbledon which begins on July 1.

De Minaur beats Korda to win ‘s-Hertogenbosch title

Australia’s Alex de Minaur looks on as he plays against US Sebastien Korda.
Australia’s Alex de Minaur looks on as he plays against US Sebastien Korda. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Australia’s Alex de Minaur looks on as he plays against US Sebastien Korda. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australian top seed Alex De Minaur beat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-4 to win the ‘s-Hertogenbosch grass-court Wimbledon warm-up on Sunday.

The straight-sets win in the Netherlands ensured the 25-year-old will reach a career-high world ranking of seven.

It was De Minaur’s second title of the season after winning in Acapulco, Mexico, in March, and the ninth of his career.

Related stories

Related Topics

Jack Draper /

Stuttgart Open /

Alex De Minaur

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 89/9; Imad Wasim picks three wickets in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; SVN v DEN updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Draper beats Berrettini in Stuttgart to claim maiden ATP title; De Minaur wins in ‘s-Hertogenbosch
    AFP
  4. Denmark vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen’s first Euros start since cardiac arrest; Major talking points from DEN v SVN
    Team Sportstar
  5. POL vs NED, EURO 2024: Weghorst nets winner as Netherlands beats Poland in Group D opener
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Draper beats Berrettini in Stuttgart to claim maiden ATP title; De Minaur wins in ‘s-Hertogenbosch
    AFP
  2. Andy Murray to headline Great Britain team at Paris Olympics, Raducanu out
    Reuters
  3. Nottingham Open: Raducanu edges ahead before bad light halts all-British semifinal
    AFP
  4. Halle Open 2024: New World No. 1 Sinner to face Griekspoor as he prepares for Wimbledon
    AFP
  5. Stuttgart Open 2024: Berrettini to face Draper in title decider
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs IRE Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 89/9; Imad Wasim picks three wickets in quick succession
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Slovenia vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match in pictures; SVN v DEN updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Draper beats Berrettini in Stuttgart to claim maiden ATP title; De Minaur wins in ‘s-Hertogenbosch
    AFP
  4. Denmark vs Slovenia, Euro 2024: Christian Eriksen’s first Euros start since cardiac arrest; Major talking points from DEN v SVN
    Team Sportstar
  5. POL vs NED, EURO 2024: Weghorst nets winner as Netherlands beats Poland in Group D opener
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment