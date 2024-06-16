Draper beats Berrettini in Stuttgart to claim maiden ATP title; De Minaur wins in ‘s-Hertogenbosch

Britain’s Jack Draper clinched his first ATP title on Sunday, coming from behind to defeat big-serving Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart grass-court final and boost his chances of a seeding at Wimbledon.

The 22-year-old left-hander came through 3-6, 7-6(7/5), 6-4 against the two-time champion from Italy and former Wimbledon runner-up.

“It’s incredible. It was a really, really tough match. But I’m really happy to win my first title. It means so much to me,” said Draper who was competing in his third career final.

He will become the new British number one on Monday and is closing in on a seeded place at Wimbledon which begins on July 1.

De Minaur beats Korda to win ‘s-Hertogenbosch title

Australia’s Alex de Minaur looks on as he plays against US Sebastien Korda. | Photo Credit: AFP

Australian top seed Alex De Minaur beat American Sebastian Korda 6-2, 6-4 to win the ‘s-Hertogenbosch grass-court Wimbledon warm-up on Sunday.

The straight-sets win in the Netherlands ensured the 25-year-old will reach a career-high world ranking of seven.

It was De Minaur’s second title of the season after winning in Acapulco, Mexico, in March, and the ninth of his career.