World Squash Junior Team Championship: Indian boys, girls begin with 3-0 wins
India made a winning start in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Thursday, with the boys easing past Kuwait 3-0 in Group F and the girls putting it past Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D.
On Friday, the boys play Brazil while the girls have two matches scheduled – against Brazil and Australia.
- Team Sportstar
The 152nd Open Championship: Shubhankar Sharma shoots 76 on tough opening day
Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma opened his campaign at the 152nd Open with a disastrous five-over 76, battling through a steady drizzle and windy conditions, to be tied 101st in Troon, Scotland.
The performance will make his task of celebrating his 28th birthday with a final round at Royal Troon rather difficult.
Two birdies against seven bogeys meant he was way behind among the 156 starters. Yet, he was ahead of the likes of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy at seven-over 78 and World No. 11 Indian-American Sahith Theegala at six-over 77.
- PTI
