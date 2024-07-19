SQUASH

World Squash Junior Team Championship: Indian boys, girls begin with 3-0 wins

India made a winning start in the team event of the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston on Thursday, with the boys easing past Kuwait 3-0 in Group F and the girls putting it past Chinese Taipei by an identical margin in Group D.

On Friday, the boys play Brazil while the girls have two matches scheduled – against Brazil and Australia.

RESULTS Boys (Group F): India bt Kuwait 3-0 (Arihant KS bt Abdullah Ali 11-9,11-8,11-6; Ayaan Vaziralli bt Khaled Walead Al Fouzain 11-6, 5-11,11-8, 11-4; Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Jassim Adel Al Ghareeb 11-4, 10-12,11-5,11-0). Girls (Group D): India bt Chinese Taipei 3-0 (Nirupama Dubey bt Shu-Yu Lee 11-1, 11-2, 11-1; Shameena Riaz bt Shaw Jen-Ju Pearl 11-3, 11-3, 11-5; Anahat Singh bt Cheng Yu-Chen 11-1,11-1,11-4).

- Team Sportstar

GOLF

The 152nd Open Championship: Shubhankar Sharma shoots 76 on tough opening day

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma opened his campaign at the 152nd Open with a disastrous five-over 76, battling through a steady drizzle and windy conditions, to be tied 101st in Troon, Scotland.

The performance will make his task of celebrating his 28th birthday with a final round at Royal Troon rather difficult.

Two birdies against seven bogeys meant he was way behind among the 156 starters. Yet, he was ahead of the likes of World No. 2 Rory McIlroy at seven-over 78 and World No. 11 Indian-American Sahith Theegala at six-over 77.

- PTI