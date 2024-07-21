MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Liverpool calls for probe after Under-18 team walk off in racism row

The Reds’ games in the Bundesliga Cup youth tournament against Hoffenheim on Friday and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday were abandoned as a result of the alleged racism towards the same player.

Published : Jul 21, 2024 18:11 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Liverpool have demanded an investigation after its under-18s team walked off following alleged racist abuse during two youth matches in Germany.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Liverpool have demanded an investigation after its under-18s team walked off following alleged racist abuse during two youth matches in Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Liverpool have demanded an investigation after its under-18s team walked off following alleged racist abuse during two youth matches in Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool have demanded an “urgent investigation” after its under-18s team walked off following alleged racist abuse during two youth matches in Germany.

The Reds’ games in the Bundesliga Cup youth tournament against Hoffenheim on Friday and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday were abandoned as a result of the alleged racism towards the same player.

A club statement said: “Liverpool can confirm that a member of our under-18s team reported he was racially abused by an opponent while playing in the Bundesliga Cup youth tournament at Schwabisch Hall in Germany on Friday.

“The player immediately alerted the match official, his team-mates, and our coaching staff. Consequently, LFC’s management team decided to stop the game and leave the pitch together.

“In a further incident, the same player was the target of abuse during a fixture in the tournament (on Saturday). Again, the player alerted his team-mates and coaching staff and our management team opted to leave the pitch once more.”

Liverpool backed its players’ decision to leave the pitch on both occasions and called for an investigation into the incidents.

ALSO READ | Marta pursues gold while preparing to pass the torch to Brazil’s youngsters

“We are proud of our player for his prompt actions in reporting the incident and the maturity of his response. He and any of his teammates affected are being supported by the academy safeguarding team,” the club said.

“The club calls upon our opponents and the tournament organisers to conduct an urgent and thorough investigation into the incident.”

Speaking to German newspaper Bild, Eintracht sporting director Timmo Hardung said the club took the accusation “seriously” but insisted it had been a “linguistic issue” relating to a term that is commonly used in Germany.

“Our entire youth academy is like Eintracht Frankfurt, multicultural and we have clear values that we live by and demand again and again,” Hardung said.

“Racism has no place here, but we still take such an accusation seriously.

“We can rule out racism, it is a linguistic issue and therefore hope to have resolved the misunderstanding among the players and Liverpool officials concerned.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Liverpool /

Eintracht Frankfurt /

Hoffenheim

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool calls for probe after Under-18 team walk off in racism row
    AFP
  2. Berrettini brushes aside Halys, wins Swiss Open for second title of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian judo team
    Team Sportstar
  4. The fastest men and women at the Olympics: The evolution of sprint
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, PAK vs NEP LIVE: Score, Match updates; Nepal eyes second win on the trot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Liverpool calls for probe after Under-18 team walk off in racism row
    AFP
  2. Croatia’s Rakitic signs for Hajduk Split after brief Saudi spell
    AFP
  3. Erik Ten Hag credits Man United’s leadership for proactive transfer moves
    Reuters
  4. MLS: Jordi Alba delivers winner in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Chicago Fire
    AP
  5. Howe pledges Newcastle commitment amid links to England coach role
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Liverpool calls for probe after Under-18 team walk off in racism row
    AFP
  2. Berrettini brushes aside Halys, wins Swiss Open for second title of 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 squads: Full list of athletes in Indian judo team
    Team Sportstar
  4. The fastest men and women at the Olympics: The evolution of sprint
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s Asia Cup 2024, PAK vs NEP LIVE: Score, Match updates; Nepal eyes second win on the trot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment