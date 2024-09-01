MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serena Williams returns to US Open, albeit as a fan

Serena Willams dominated US Open throughout her career and fittingly made an emotional goodbye in Flushing Meadows, when she played her final match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in 2022.

Published : Sep 01, 2024 10:36 IST , NEW YORK - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Serena Williams attends day xix of the 2024 US Open.
Serena Williams attends day xix of the 2024 US Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Serena Williams attends day xix of the 2024 US Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Serena Williams set Flushing Meadows abuzz on Saturday as the 23-time major winner appeared at the US Open - as a fan - for the first time since stepping away from tennis two years ago.

The six-time winner dominated New York throughout her career and fittingly made an emotional goodbye in Flushing Meadows when she played her final match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the 2022 tournament.

The tension of competition was gone on Saturday as Williams stepped on to the blue carpet decked out in a denim ensemble, all smiles and at ease as she flashed peace signs and smiled for the cameras.

“I feel like to me she’s always been that upbeat and happy person. Obviously we’re all in the zone when we’re about to compete, and so that’s different when you don’t play anymore,” said Caroline Wozniacki, Williams’ longtime friend.

“But at the end of the day, I think she’s always been, you know, a happy and outgoing person.”

ALSO READ | US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner swats aside Christopher O’Connell to reach fourth round

Williams was seen chatting with world number one Iga Swiatek at the players’ gym ahead of the Pole’s third-round match against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, which she won in straight sets.

“Even though we met before and for, like, couple of years we have been on the same sides and on tour together, she’s still, like, star-striking me,” Swiatek told reporters.

“It was nice that she approach me, because I wouldn’t, for sure, find courage to do that if it was the other way.”

The American watched Italian number one Jannik Sinner beat Australian Chris O’Connell and American Jessica Pegula get past Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where she played her final match.

Wozniacki, who included Williams as a bridesmaid in her wedding, won her third-round meeting with French qualifier Jessica Ponchet at the Grandstand and joked that she was “pretty mad” that Williams was not in attendance for her match as well.

“Serena is obviously still very busy. I think when you’ve been such incredible at something, I think you’ll always have the opportunity, you’ll always be great at whatever you put your mind to,” said Wozniacki.

“I love hanging with her. I love talking to her. You know, I love the support that I get from her, as well.”

Related Topics

US Open /

US Open 2024 /

Serena William /

Flushing Meadows /

Caroline Wozniacki /

Jannik Sinner /

Jessica Pegula

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serena Williams returns to US Open, albeit as a fan
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev moves past Flavio Cobolli into fourth round; Alex de Minaur beats Dan Evans
    Reuters
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 4: Mandeep to play quarters, Avani in action, Indian events, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh 27/6; Trails Pakistan by 247 runs; Khurram Shahzad picks four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: India 22nd with five medals, China leads with 20 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Bopanna-Sutjiadi pair enter mixed doubles quarterfinals
    PTI
  2. Serena Williams returns to US Open, albeit as a fan
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev moves past Flavio Cobolli into fourth round; Alex de Minaur beats Dan Evans
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Sublime Swiatek sprints to fourth round after beating Pavlyuchenkova
    Reuters
  5. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner swats aside Christopher O’Connell to reach fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Serena Williams returns to US Open, albeit as a fan
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev moves past Flavio Cobolli into fourth round; Alex de Minaur beats Dan Evans
    Reuters
  3. Paris Paralympics 2024 LIVE updates, Day 4: Mandeep to play quarters, Avani in action, Indian events, latest results, scores
    Team Sportstar
  4. PAK vs BAN LIVE score, 2nd Test Day 3: Bangladesh 27/6; Trails Pakistan by 247 runs; Khurram Shahzad picks four
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics Day 4, LIVE Medals Table: India 22nd with five medals, China leads with 20 golds
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment