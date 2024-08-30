Indian sports wrap, August 30: Sharma, Chouhan T-30th at British Masters after first round

GOLF

Sharma, Chouhan T-30th at British Masters after first round

Indian golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Om Prakash Chouhan fired identical cards of 1-under 71 to be tied 30th after the opening round of the Betfred British Masters.

Both Sharma and Chouhan had three birdies against two bogeys.

Paul Waring of England posted a five-under par on the back nine to grab a share of the lead alongside Frenchman Jeong weon Ko.

Warring mixed a birdie with a bogey on the front nine but came alive after the turn, starting with four birdies in a row, to post a round of 67 and share a one-stroke advantage from South African Thriston Lawrence and Spain’s Jorge Campillo.

The 39-year-old Waring matched the target set by Frenchman Ko, who similarly posted a level par front nine before attacking the back.

Lawrence and Campillo, who share third place on four under, sit one stroke clear of a group of 12 players in a share of fifth, including the English quartet of Laurie Canter, Tyrrell Hatton, Jordan Smith and Andrew Wilson.

Another Englishman, Todd Clements, celebrated his 28th birthday by recording the first hole-in-one of the week at the par three seventh.

Pranavi falters on the back nine, Diksha lies T-29 in Dublin

Indian golfer Pranavi Urs gave away all the gains she made on the first nine with three bogeys on her second nine to open the Women’s Irish Open with an even par 73.

Pranavi was 3-under through her first four holes with birdies on the 11th, 12th and the 13th. She then traded a bogey on 15th with a birdie on the 17th.

On her second nine, the front side of the Par-73 O’Meara Course at Carton House, she bogeyed fourth, eighth and ninth to be tied 45th after the first round.

A multiple winner on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India, Pranavi is in her rookie season. She is making her first start since the Aramco Team Series London at the start of July and is hoping to get back to the form that saw her bag three Top-10s in the first half of the season.

Compatriot Diksha Dagar, who is coming from starts in two Majors and the Paris Olympics, carded a 1-under 72 which included three birdies and two bogeys. She sits at T-29.

While Tvesa Malik (76) was T-93 and Ridhima Dilawari (79) was T-128th.

Three players are tied on five-under-par at the top. Italy’s Alessandra Fanali, Finland’s Ursula Wikstrom and Spain’s Luna Sobron Galmes all shot opening rounds of 68.

Indian-American Theegala lies ninth as Scheffler pulls ahead at TOUR Championship

Starting with a three-stroke advantage thanks to his FedEx Cup standings, India-American golfer Sahith Theegala shot a four-under 67 in the first round to take the ninth spot in the TOUR Championship here.

Theegala, who has qualified for this year’s President’s Cup, is making his debut at the TOUR Championships alongside another Indian-American Akshay Bhatia and Indo-British player Aaron Rai.

Rai, who started at even par, shot five-under and was five-under to be tied 14th, while another Indian-American Bhatia, starting at two-under, shot one-under 70 and was three-under for the 25th position from among the 30 players at the event.

At the TOUR Championship, leading players get starting strokes based on their finish in the FedExCup standings.

Scottie Scheffler started the week with a two-stroke lead on Xander Schauffele and a 10-stroke lead on Justin Thomas, the last man in the field at No. 30 in the standings.

Veer Ahlawat top Indian at Tied-10th in Jakarta

FILE PHOTO: India’s Veer Ahlawat in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat had a good start to the week as he carded a 4-under 67 to be placed tied 10th at the USD 500,000 Mandiri Indonesia Open.

Ahlawat, who had five birdies and one bogey, is six shots behind Australian Aaron Wilkin, who sensationally broke Frank Nobilo’s 30-year course record at Damai Indah Golf – PIK Course.

Wilkin shot a bogey-free 10-under-par 61, one better than New Zealander Nobilo. Wilkin had a three-shot lead over Australian Andrew Dodt, who carded a 64.

Ahlawat was the lone Indian in the top-10 after the first round with Saptak Talwar, Varun Chopra and Khalin Joshi, who shot identical 69s, at T-30.

Angad Cheema (70) sits at T-53 while S Chikkarangappa, SSP Chawrasia and Rashid Khan carded even par 71 each to be T-66. Yuvraj Sandhu (72) was T-87 and Karandeep Kochhar (73) was T-104 alongside Gaganjeet Bhullar (73). Ajeetesh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya (76 each) were T-129.

Ahlawat, who was the runner-up at the Indian Open, had five birdies on the first, fourth, sixth, 14th and the 17th. His lone bogey came on the eighth.

