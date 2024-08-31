IBSF World U-21 snooker championship: Poland’s Szubarczyk becomes youngest champion

Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk created history with a memorable win in the final of the IBSF World under-21 men’s snooker championship at Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA) here on Saturday.

Szubarczyk, 13, defeated Germany’s Alexander Widau to become the youngest champion in the history of the tournament.

After having lost in the under-17 semifinal here just a few days, Szubarczyk made a marked improvement in a short turnaround time.

Szubarczyk put on a masterclass in safety play to outclass Widau. Armed with an understanding of angles well beyond his age, Szubarczyk repeatedly snookered Widau.

Szubarczyk did not take on fifty-fifty pots, preferring to play the waiting game. His attacking game came to the fore only in the third frame, when he made a 70 break.

Widau, 20, found it difficult to wriggle out, and ended up making costly mistakes.

The result: Final: Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Alexander Widau (Ger) 86-65, 57-70, 104-0, 74-63, 65-55, 71-1.