IBSF World U-21 snooker championship: Poland’s Szubarczyk becomes youngest champion

Szubarczyk, 13, defeated Germany’s Alexander Widau to become the youngest champion in the history of the tournament.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 19:38 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk, winner of the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships 2024 (Under-21 Men).
Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk, winner of the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships 2024 (Under-21 Men). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk, winner of the IBSF World Junior Snooker Championships 2024 (Under-21 Men). | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu

Poland’s Michal Szubarczyk created history with a memorable win in the final of the IBSF World under-21 men’s snooker championship at Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA) here on Saturday.

Szubarczyk, 13, defeated Germany’s Alexander Widau to become the youngest champion in the history of the tournament.

After having lost in the under-17 semifinal here just a few days, Szubarczyk made a marked improvement in a short turnaround time.

Szubarczyk put on a masterclass in safety play to outclass Widau. Armed with an understanding of angles well beyond his age, Szubarczyk repeatedly snookered Widau.

Szubarczyk did not take on fifty-fifty pots, preferring to play the waiting game. His attacking game came to the fore only in the third frame, when he made a 70 break.

Widau, 20, found it difficult to wriggle out, and ended up making costly mistakes.

The result:
Final: Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Alexander Widau (Ger) 86-65, 57-70, 104-0, 74-63, 65-55, 71-1.

Related Topics

IBSF

IBSF

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

