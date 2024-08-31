MagazineBuy Print

WATCH: Badoni smashes 19 sixes in a match; Priyansh Arya hits six sixes in an over in Delhi Premier League

Arya, who has played for India U-19, smacked six sixes in the 12th over of South Delhi’s innings, but it was Badoni who was more belligerent of the two.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 18:50 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Ayush Badoni (left) and Priyansh Arya took South Delhi Superstarz to a whopping 308 for five in the DPL.
Ayush Badoni (left) and Priyansh Arya took South Delhi Superstarz to a whopping 308 for five in the DPL. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Ayush Badoni (left) and Priyansh Arya took South Delhi Superstarz to a whopping 308 for five in the DPL. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ayush Badoni (165) went on a carnage to smash a record-breaking 19 sixes while Priyansh Arya (120) hit six maximums in an over, taking South Delhi Superstarz to a whopping 308 for five against North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League on Saturday.

Arya, who has played for India U-19, smacked six sixes in the 12th over of South Delhi’s innings, but it was Badoni who was more belligerent of the two.

Badoni, who has played for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, pummelled a whopping 19 sixes.

Badoni’s 165 came off a mere 55 balls, with a total of eight boundaries and 19 sixes.

The left-handed Arya hammered 10 sixes and as many fours to make 120 from 50 balls while bringing up his century off only 40 balls.

With bowler Manan Bhardwaj feeding Arya each of the six balls in his hitting arc, the left-handed batter cleared the ropes down the ground — long-off, long-on and even over the bowler’s head — for six consecutive sixes in the 12th over of the innings.

Badoni and Arya also struck a 286-run stand for the second wicket.

