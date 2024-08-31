It’s a sport that Cristiano Ronaldo has invested millions in, that Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have played and one that has Novak Djokovic worried could endanger tennis at the grassroots level.

We’re talking about padel, one of the world’s fastest growing sports that appears to be a cross between tennis and squash. The sport, now worth over $2 billion globally, saw the Qatar Sports Investments, which owns French football club Paris Saint-Germain, acquire the World Padel Tour last year and establish a new unified Premier Padel tour.

Padel has now set foot in Kerala and the State’s first court ‘Padel High’ was inaugurated in Kochi, at Chilavannur near Kadavanthra, by Hibi Eden, MP, on Saturday.

“We have started to see events with prize-money of Rs 2 lakh, 4 lakh and 5 lakh in India and there are plans in place, over the next few months, to have a series where tournaments will be held in Kochi, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru,” said Alan Healy, the founder and CEO of Padel India, during the launch event here.

“As we move into 2025, we will start to have bigger events where we can have Rs 20 lakh and Rs 50 lakh prize money. Let’s see how big we can push it, we want kids today to look at padel as a career. There is a clear roadmap for them to make money in this sport.”

Padel is basically a doubles sport and Healy, a former investment fund manager from Ireland who saw a huge scope for padel in India, feels that Indians could thrive in the new sport.

“India has a huge sporting heritage in doubles racquet sports and I believe they can be a padel powerhouse going forward.”

There are about 150 courts in India and padel is now trying is complete the formalities for the Sports Ministry’s recognition.

“The Indian Padel Federation (IPF) was set up in 2017 in Bengaluru, there are certain criteria that need to be met before the federation is formally recognised by the Government. They need to have associations in 18 States across the country, I think the federation only has 11.

“P. Gopichand (chief national badminton coach) is an advisor to the IPF and I think by the end of this year the Government approval will come.”