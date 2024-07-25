The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
While the Olympics officially begin later with the opening ceremony scheduled on June 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24, while the Handball event begins from July 25 onwards.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
No Indians will be in action on July 26 but the entire contingent of athletes will be involved in the opening ceremony of the Paris Games which begins at 11:30 pm IST. Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India’s flagbearer at the event. Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will be the co-flag bearer.
The following day, on July 27, Indian athletes will be in action in badminton, rowing, shooting, tennis, table tennis, boxing and hockey.
Paris Olympics 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 27
