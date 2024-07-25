The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

While the Olympics officially begin later with the opening ceremony scheduled on June 26, Football and Rugby Sevens will have matches starting from July 24, while the Handball event begins from July 25 onwards.

No Indians will be in action on July 26 but the entire contingent of athletes will be involved in the opening ceremony of the Paris Games which begins at 11:30 pm IST. Veteran table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal will be India’s flagbearer at the event. Double Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu will be the co-flag bearer.

The following day, on July 27, Indian athletes will be in action in badminton, rowing, shooting, tennis, table tennis, boxing and hockey.

Paris Olympics 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST

LIVE STREAMING INFO When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India? The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

INDIANS IN ACTION - JULY 27 Badminton - Men’s Singles Group Stage (H S Prannoy, Lakshya Sen), Women’s Singles Group Stage (P V Sindhu), Men’s Doubles Group Stage (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty), Women’s Doubles Group Stage (Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa) - 12pm onwards Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Heats (Balraj Panwar) - 12:30pm onwards Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification (Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babuta, Elavenil Valarivan, Ramita Jindal) - 12:30pm Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Men’s qualification (Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Cheema) - 2pm Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Medal Rounds (Subject to qualification) - 2pm Tennis - 1st round matches - Men’s Singles (Sumit Nagal), Men’s Doubles (Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji) - 3:30pm onwards Shooting - 10m Air Pistol Women’s Qualification (Rhythm Sangwan, Manu Bhaker) - 4pm onwards Table Tennis - Men’s Singles (Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai) & Women’s Singles (Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula) Preliminary Round - 6:30pm onwards Boxing- Women’s 54kg (Preeti Pawar), Round of 32 - 7pm onwards Hockey - Men’s Group B - India v New Zealand - 9pm

