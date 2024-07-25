MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Chef de Mission Narang highlights winning mentality of Indian contingent

During the media interaction in Paris, Narang said that, “The confidence these athletes have is commendable, their aim is to only win Gold. There is a huge change in their motivation.”

Published : Jul 25, 2024 23:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI

2012 London Olympic medallist and India’s Chef de Mission Gagan Narang praised the confidence of the Indian contingent. During the media interaction in Paris, Narang said that, “The confidence these athletes have is commendable, their aim is to only win Gold. There is a huge change in their motivation.”

Narang also heaped praises for the Government’s support for the athletes.

“I think the kind of support that we are getting from the government was not there earlier. The support has increased in recent years, there is an unprecedent coordination between the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports Authority of India, IOA, National Federation. This is the best that we have seen so far.”

Paris Olympics 2024 begins on July 27 with the opening ceremony scheduled for July 26.

