The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
While the Olympics officially begin with the opening ceremony scheduled on July 26, Football, Rugby Sevens, Handball and Archery began two days in advance.
ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Why some sports have started before the opening ceremony
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — JULY 26 SCHEDULE
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where to watch the Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE in India?
ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
- Paris 2024 India full schedule: Events, Fixtures, Dates, Timings in IST
- Paris 2024 Olympics timetable PDF download
- Paris 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
- Showstoppers of Paris 2024
- India at Paris Olympics 2024 interactive map, state-wise athlete distribution
- Paris 2024: Athletics schedule
- Five Indians who narrowly missed out on an Olympic Medal
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Marta scores for Brazil against Nigeria in Olympic Games
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: India archery teams qualify for quarterfinals, Spain beats Japan in women’s football
- Paris 2024 Olympics: July 26 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
- Paris 2024 Olympics: World Champion Spain beats Japan 2-1; Canada beats New Zealand amid spying scandal
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Indians in action today — July 26 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE