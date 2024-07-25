From police protests to the scenic Seine: Paris gears up for a sporting feast ahead of 2024 Olympics

Amid heavy security on the banks of the Seine for the Olympic Games opening ceremony on Friday, the Parisians managed to find their way to relax near the river, which is an integral part of their city.

A walk around the closely fenced and barricaded Invalides area (26th administrative district of Paris) lends a nice view of the banks of the Seine decorated with the Olympic themes and colours and temporary stands erected for the non-traditional opening.

Preparation for the Paris Olympic inaugural ceremony is almost completed on the bank of the majestic River Seine in Paris on Thursday 25 July 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Still, the crowd thronged Passerelle Leopold Sedar Senghor, the only bridge open for the public, to relax and spend time with their near and dear ones. A lady violinist drew some admirers and built the mood for the Games with just a day to go.

The general inclination of the Parisians towards fitness aligns with the objectives of the Olympic Games, which promotes a healthy and fit lifestyle among people.

When you step out onto the streets of Paris, people across age groups cycling to their destinations is a common sight. Not just cycles but non-electric scooters are a common sign among the youth. These have gained popularity because of their portability and flexibility, along with being stylish and inexpensive.

The use of non-energy-reliant conveyance also makes an impact as a sustainable practice and prepares the future generation to care for the environment.

More work, more pay

In the run-up to Paris 2024, a few protests hit the headlines. One of the most prominent was the threat of a strike by Paris city police officials, who demanded a pay hike due to the possibility of long working hours. The presence of the Paris police, dressed in their navy-blue uniform, at various Games venues is unmissable.

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024 - From a cluster of huts to sustainable cities, Games Village undergoes radical transformation

A conversation with one of them says that a police personnel has to be on duty for 12 hours a day during the Olympics. After probing a little further and through app-enabled translation, the diary found that they succeeded in getting a pay raise. “It was difficult to manage with the pay we used to get,” said a policeman. Now a happier lot, their primary aim would be to ensure a smooth delivery of the Olympics.