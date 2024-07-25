Paris 2024 Olympics: Dhiraj Bommadevara gets 4th seed; men’s team through to quarters

Indian archer Dhiraj Bommadevara secured the fourth seed in the men’s archery ranking round at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday.

Dhiraj, with 681 points was the highest-placed Indian followed by Tarundeep Rai, who finished 14th with 674 points, and Pravin Jadhav, who ended way down the order at 39th at 658 points.

Korea archers Woojin Kim and Jedeok Kim took the first two spots while Germany’s Florian Unruh got the third seed.

Dhiraj will face Czech Repubilc’s Adam Li in the Round of 64. Tarundeep will compete against Tom Hall of Great Britain and Pravin will take on Wenchao Kao of China.

The team secured the third seed and booked a place in the quarterfinals. It will face either Turkiye or Colombia in the last-eight round. If it wins, it is likely to play France in the semifinals. The men’s team rounds are scheduled for July 29.