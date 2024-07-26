MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 26: Punjab FC signs Croatian Midfielder Filip Mrzlijak

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 26.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 14:30 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab FC has signed Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak ahead of the 2024-2025 season.
Punjab FC has signed Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak ahead of the 2024-2025 season. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Punjab FC has signed Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak ahead of the 2024-2025 season. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

FOOTBALL

Punjab FC on Friday announced the signing of Croatian midfielder Filip Mrzlijak, its first foreign signing ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Croatian player last featured for Croatian top-flight club, HNK Gorcia.

The 31-year-old was born in Zagreb and primarily plays as a defensive midfielder. He graduated from the Dinamo Zagreb Academy which has produced the likes of Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Vedran Corluka, Josko Gvardiol, Dejan Lovren, Niko Kranjcar and many others.

He signed his first professional contract with Dinamo Zagreb before being sent on loan to Radnik Sesvete in Zagreb. He played three seasons for Croatian top-flight club, Lokomotiva and then later spent five years in Romania playing for Pandurii Targu Jiu, Astra Giurgiu and Dinamo Bucuresti. He then played two seasons for Russian club FC Ufa before signing HNK Gorcia.

Filip represented Croatia in all age group categories from Under-14 to Under-21. He represented Croatia in the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup and 2012 UEFA U19 Championships.

Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “We are excited to have Filip in our ranks for the upcoming season. He is an experienced campaigner who has played in Europe at the highest level of youth football. He will add steel to the midfield and be a leader in and out of the field.”

-Team Sportstar

GOLF

Bogey free Vidhatri cruises to two-shot lead in 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Vidhatri Urs cruised ahead of the field with a bogey free 3-under 69 in the second round of the 10th leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru on Friday.

The newly-minted pro, who already has a win in her three pro starts, indicated that she was about to add to that as she took a two-shot lead over the up-and-coming pro Jasmine Shekar (74-72), who was searching for her maiden success.

Vidhatri, who shot 3-over 75 with three bogeys and no birdies on the first day, reversed that with three birdies and no bogeys with Jasmine as her playing partner.

On a day when play was delayed because of rain, Vidhatri parred her first four holes and then found her first birdie on the fifth.

She added 10 pars after that to be 1-under after 15 holes. She then added birdies on the 16th and the 18th for a steady and superb round of 69.

Jasmine had four birdies and four bogeys in her 72 that followed her first round effort of 74.

Sneha Singh, last year’s Hero Order of Merit winner, had a six-shot improvement on her first round score of 77. She carded 1-under 71, the only round other than that of Vidhatri that was under par.

Sneha was tied third at 2-over 146 and four behind the leader.

Hitaashee Bakshi, the first round leader, slipped back to tied third with a second round card of 78 with just one birdie against one double and five bogeys.

Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for third with Khushi (74-74) and Amandeep Drall.

The experienced Amandeep, who slipped after a first round 72, had four birdies against six bogeys and one double bogey for a second round 76.

Rhea Jha (76-73) was seventh, while Saanvi Somu (78-72) was the top amateur in the eighth spot.

Another amateur Mannat Brar (74-77) was tied for ninth with Neha Tripathi (73-78), who is coming back from an injury.

A total of 27 golfers made the cut at 161 in the Rs 13 lakh event and the prominent players to miss the cut included Durga Nittur.

-PTI

