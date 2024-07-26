MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs WI, 3rd Test, Day 1 Live Score: West Indies 97/3 at lunch; England picks three quick wickets

ENG vs WI: Follow live updates from Day 1 of the third Test between England and West Indies from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Updated : Jul 26, 2024 17:29 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mark Wood of England bowls during day one.
Mark Wood of England bowls during day one. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Mark Wood of England bowls during day one. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage from Day 1 of the third Test between England and West Indies from Edgbaston, Birmingham.

LIVE UPDATES

PREVIEW (via AP)

With England chasing a series sweep, West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first in the third Test at Edgbaston on Friday.

England, which has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, fielded an unchanged team from its 241-run victory in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

West Indies made one change. Spinner Gudakesh Motie returns after illness in place of allrounder Kevin Sinclair, whose left forearm was fractured at Trent Bridge by England pacer Mark Wood. Wood topped 97 mph (156 kph) with one delivery in the second Test.

It looks a batting-friendly wicket, with sunny conditions.

England won the first Test at Lord’s by an innings and 114 runs.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
