Live

SL vs PAK LIVE score, Women’s Asia Cup semifinal: Sri Lanka 120/5; Chamari Athapaththu falls for 63

SL vs PAK: Catch all the LIVE updates from the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 semifinal between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Updated : Jul 26, 2024 21:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live updates of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan semifinal.
Catch the live updates of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan semifinal. | Photo Credit: Pakistan Cricket X
infoIcon

Catch the live updates of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan semifinal. | Photo Credit: Pakistan Cricket X

Welcome to the live coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2024 semifinal being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

SL vs PAK - Toss and Playing XI

Sri Lanka opts to bowl first.

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar(c), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya

What happened in the first semifinal?

India blew away Bangladesh by 10 wickets to enter the final after Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma posted a 83-run first-wicket stand to achieve the paltry target of 81.

Bowlers Renuka Singh Thakur and Radha Yadav starred after picking up three wickets apiece to restrict Bangladesh to a meagre total.

With this win, India entered a fifth consecutive final in the history of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka women vs Pakistan women Head-to-head (T20Is)

Matches played: 19

Sri Lanka: 8

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Pakistan: 10

Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE?

The semifinal between Sri Lanka and Pakistan can be watched LIVE on the Star Sports Network and the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

