MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS vs PAK; Predicted XI

Here’s everything you need to know about the LIVE streaming information of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan.

Published : Oct 11, 2024 07:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy in action.
Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Australia’s captain Alyssa Healy in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Chennai

Group A topper Australia will take on Pakistan in a Group A fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Australia is unbeaten so far with two massive wins: A six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka followed by a 60-run triumph against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan started its campaign with a win against Sri Lanka but lost to India in the next game.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, October 11.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.

Predicted 11s
Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w/c), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal

Related Topics

Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai begins title defence against Baroda; Karnataka faces MP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS vs PAK; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina tops standings; Brazil jumps to fourth after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chile 1-2 Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique scores 89th-minute winner
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rafael Nadal, the matador, set to leave the arena at last
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The not-so-secret cost of chasing profits in sports

Ayon Sengupta
Monumental show: From a total of 7,752 games played by 1,870 players across 11 rounds over 13 days, India’s triumph is no small feat. 

How India won Chess Olympiad gold medals in Budapest

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. Australia vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS vs PAK; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  2. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Nigar Sultana becomes first from Bangladesh to reach 2000 runs in WT20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. Women’s T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka coach Ratnayake hopes Chamari plays for four more years
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana flies home after father’s demise
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women’s T20 World Cup Analysis: India finally breathes fire into campaign but remains cautious
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Live Score, Day 1 Updates: Mumbai begins title defence against Baroda; Karnataka faces MP
    Team Sportstar
  2. Australia vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS vs PAK; Predicted XI
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifiers points table: Argentina tops standings; Brazil jumps to fourth after beating Chile
    Team Sportstar
  4. Chile 1-2 Brazil Highlights, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Luiz Henrique scores 89th-minute winner
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rafael Nadal, the matador, set to leave the arena at last
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment