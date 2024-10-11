Australia vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 World Cup LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch AUS vs PAK; Predicted XI

Chennai

Group A topper Australia will take on Pakistan in a Group A fixture of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Friday.

Australia is unbeaten so far with two massive wins: A six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka followed by a 60-run triumph against New Zealand. Meanwhile, Pakistan started its campaign with a win against Sri Lanka but lost to India in the next game.

When is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan will begin at 7:30 pm IST on Friday, October 11.

Where is the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.

Where to watch LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

You can watch the LIVE telecast of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan?

You can watch the LIVE stream of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 match between Australia and Pakistan on the Disney+ Hotstar platform. Moreover, you can catch all the LIVE updates on Sportstar’s website and app.

Predicted 11s Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt Pakistan: Muneeba Ali(w/c), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadia Iqbal