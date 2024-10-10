MagazineBuy Print

Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana flies home after father’s demise

In Fatima Sana’s absence, Muneeba Ali will captain the Pakistan women’s team with two games left in the tournament against Australia and New Zealand.

Published : Oct 10, 2024 16:53 IST , DUBAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana
Pakistan captain Fatima Sana | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana | Photo Credit: Getty Images

All-rounder Fatima Sana is set to return to Karachi from Dubai on the next available flight following the passing of her father on Thursday.

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi, in a statement, expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the news of the death of the women’s senior side’s captain’s father.

Sana, at 22 years and 330 days old, is the youngest captain in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and the third youngest after Meg Lanning (21 years and 363 days) and Stafanie Taylor (22 years and 294 days) to lead her national side in the T20 showpiece.

Sana has led from the font despite a difficult campaign for her side in the tournament. Pakistan won its campaign opener against Sri Lanka by 31 runs in which she was adjudged the Player of the Match. However, Pakistan lost to India in a six-wicket defeat. Sana did put in impressive shifts with the bat and ball to try and give her side a chance in the encounter.

Across the two matches she has played so far, Sana has claimed four wickets and scored 43 runs.

She spoke of infusing an aggressive spirit and never-say-die attitude in her side and has imbibed the ‘bravery’ she’s expecting from the team in her own game.

Muneeba Ali will step in as the captain for Pakistan’s group A game against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

