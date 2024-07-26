IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Highlights: Smriti Mandhana fifty carries India to final

Bowlers did very well. Good to see plans being executed. They’re coming up with good ideas, hitting the right line and length. They step up when I need them to and I can’t ask for more.

Consistency is important for us. We’ve been doing well for a long time. We hope to keep doing well.

We have been dominating Asian cricket. We want to keep doing what we are doing for a long time. We prepare ourselves very hard in nets, so that when we go out there, we don’t feel pressure.