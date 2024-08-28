MagazineBuy Print

Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool signs goalkeeper Mamardashvili, will join Merseyside next year

Mamardashvili enjoyed an impressive European Championship campaign with Georgia as they reached the last 16.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 02:53 IST , Mexico City - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF celebrates after teammate Hugo Duro (not pictured) scores his team’s first goal during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona.
Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF celebrates after teammate Hugo Duro (not pictured) scores his team’s first goal during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia CF celebrates after teammate Hugo Duro (not pictured) scores his team’s first goal during the La Liga match between Valencia CF and FC Barcelona. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool has agreed a deal to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the player set to move to Anfield ahead of next season, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old, whose transfer is subject to a work permit and international clearance, will spend the remainder of the current campaign with the La Liga club, where he has made 102 appearances, before moving to Merseyside next summer.

British media reported the deal was worth around 30 million pounds (39.77 million USD).

Mamardashvili enjoyed an impressive European Championship campaign with Georgia as they reached the last 16.

His 21 saves in its three group games were the joint-most by a goalkeeper in the tournament’s history.

Liverpool

