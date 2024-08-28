MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

US Open 2024: Osaka ousts Ostapenko in New York return

Former world number one Osaka gave a friendly New York crowd a glimpse of her past dominance in the second set as she blasted three straight aces to claim the fourth game.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 02:41 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the first round of the US Open 2024.
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the first round of the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, reacts after defeating Jelena Ostapenko, of Latvia, during the first round of the US Open 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Japan’s Naomi Osaka beat 10th seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-2 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Tuesday in a rare first-round US Open clash between former major champions.

A laser-focussed Osaka held serve throughout and fired nine aces in a surgical takedown to kick off her return to Flushing Meadows following a maternity leave year off in 2023.

Miscues including six double faults and 21 unforced errors plagued an uneven performance by the hard-hitting Latvian.

A back-and-forth first set turned in Osaka’s favour as Ostapenko hit a cross-court backhand into the net in the eighth game, earning the four-time major winner the first of her three service breaks.

Former world number one Osaka gave a friendly New York crowd a glimpse of her past dominance in the second set as she blasted three straight aces to claim the fourth game.

Ostapenko fought off two match points before Osaka slammed the door with a blistering cross-court forehand winner, setting up a second-round bout with Karolina Muchova.

Related Topics

Naomi Osaka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Osaka ousts Ostapenko in New York return
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Tsitsipas’s bad luck in New York continues as the Greek suffers first-round exit
    Reuters
  3. RVM 1-1 FCB LIVE score: Pedri equalises for Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2024: Swiatek reaches second round despite an error-filled match
    Reuters
  5. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores freekick in Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. US Open 2024: Osaka ousts Ostapenko in New York return
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Tsitsipas’s bad luck in New York continues as the Greek suffers first-round exit
    Reuters
  3. US Open 2024: Swiatek reaches second round despite an error-filled match
    Reuters
  4. US Open 2024: Why is Jannik Sinner allowed to play despite two failed dope tests in March
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open: Australian teen Maya Joint may miss out on big payday due to NCAA rules
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. US Open 2024: Osaka ousts Ostapenko in New York return
    Reuters
  2. US Open 2024: Tsitsipas’s bad luck in New York continues as the Greek suffers first-round exit
    Reuters
  3. RVM 1-1 FCB LIVE score: Pedri equalises for Barcelona against Rayo Vallecano; La Liga updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. US Open 2024: Swiatek reaches second round despite an error-filled match
    Reuters
  5. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores freekick in Al-Feiha vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment