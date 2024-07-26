V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor, passes away

V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor in Hyderabad, passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 36 and is survived by his parents and younger brother.

With more than 13 years of experience in the industry, Aravind started his career with an English daily newspaper in Bhubaneswar before joining Sportstar in 2018. He spent three years with Sportstar before a small stint with a television network in New Delhi.

He rejoined Sportstar in 2022 and reported extensively on sports ranging from cricket to badminton, besides local football. Eventually he specialised in motorsport and cricket, filing reports that had a touch of flair and insights into technique.

A few years ago, Aravind battled cancer, but his indomitable spirit ensured that he was back in the press box, reporting on his favourite sport, cricket. While he shared an enviable rapport with the cricketers and athletes from Hyderabad, Andhra and Odisha, Anna, as he was fondly known in the circuit, was always eager to discuss the latest trends in the world of cinema and music.

Not the one to shy away from responsibility, Aravind’s nose for news drove him to break stories, often going out of his comfort zone. During the ODI World Cup last year, his stories on the Pakistan team often became the talking points in cricket circles.

Read his articles here.