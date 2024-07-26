MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor, passes away

With more than 13 years of experience in the industry, Aravind started his career with an English daily newspaper in Bhubaneswar before joining Sportstar in 2018, where he spent three years, before a small stint with a television network in New Delhi.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 13:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
While Aravind shared an enviable rapport with the cricketers and athletes from Hyderabad, Andhra and Odisha, Anna, as he was fondly known in the circuit, was always eager to discuss the latest trends in the world of cinema and music.
While Aravind shared an enviable rapport with the cricketers and athletes from Hyderabad, Andhra and Odisha, Anna, as he was fondly known in the circuit, was always eager to discuss the latest trends in the world of cinema and music.
infoIcon

While Aravind shared an enviable rapport with the cricketers and athletes from Hyderabad, Andhra and Odisha, Anna, as he was fondly known in the circuit, was always eager to discuss the latest trends in the world of cinema and music.

V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor in Hyderabad, passed away at a hospital in Bhubaneswar late on Thursday after a brief illness. He was 36 and is survived by his parents and younger brother.

With more than 13 years of experience in the industry, Aravind started his career with an English daily newspaper in Bhubaneswar before joining Sportstar in 2018. He spent three years with Sportstar before a small stint with a television network in New Delhi.

He rejoined Sportstar in 2022 and reported extensively on sports ranging from cricket to badminton, besides local football. Eventually he specialised in motorsport and cricket, filing reports that had a touch of flair and insights into technique.

A few years ago, Aravind battled cancer, but his indomitable spirit ensured that he was back in the press box, reporting on his favourite sport, cricket. While he shared an enviable rapport with the cricketers and athletes from Hyderabad, Andhra and Odisha, Anna, as he was fondly known in the circuit, was always eager to discuss the latest trends in the world of cinema and music.

Not the one to shy away from responsibility, Aravind’s nose for news drove him to break stories, often going out of his comfort zone. During the ODI World Cup last year, his stories on the Pakistan team often became the talking points in cricket circles. 

Read his articles here.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: I want to be as flawless as Messi and as tough as Nadal, says Srihari Nataraj
    Netra V
  2. IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Score: Bangladesh opts to bat; Hemalatha out, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati miss out
    Team Sportstar
  3. V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor, passes away
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav says he learnt a lot of things from different captains
    Team Sportstar
  5. Venkatesh Iyer signs for Lancashire
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor, passes away
    Team Sportstar
  2. Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Russian appeal over Valieva medal
    Reuters
  3. Pickleball announces PWR World Rankings, Series and Tour
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 25: Indian veterans raring to prove a point in the over-70s World Cup cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Five Australian water polo players test positive for COVID
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: I want to be as flawless as Messi and as tough as Nadal, says Srihari Nataraj
    Netra V
  2. IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Semifinal Live Score: Bangladesh opts to bat; Hemalatha out, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati miss out
    Team Sportstar
  3. V.S. Aravind, Sportstar’s Assistant Editor, passes away
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav says he learnt a lot of things from different captains
    Team Sportstar
  5. Venkatesh Iyer signs for Lancashire
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment