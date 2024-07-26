MagazineBuy Print

Venkatesh Iyer signs for Lancashire

Venkatesh will feature in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup and the following two rounds of Vitality County Championship matches in late-August.

Published : Jul 26, 2024 13:29 IST , MUMBAI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.
FILE PHOTO: Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/THE HINDU
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/THE HINDU

Allrounder Venkatesh Iyer has joined Lancashire for the next five weeks. The star of Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) triumphant campaign in Indian Premier League 2024 will feature in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup and the following two rounds of Vitality County Championship matches in late-August.

The Lancashire County Cricket Club confirmed Venkatesh’s signing in a statement issued on Friday. Venkatesh – the Madhya Pradesh allrounder who is attempting to make a comeback to India’s blues – was excited to follow into the glorious tradition of India’s greats to have represented Lancashire earlier.

“I am incredibly excited to head over to England and to have the opportunity to play county cricket for the first time in my career. Lancashire is a very historic county with a long history of welcoming Indian players to their club. I am looking forward to emulating the likes of Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and most recently, Washington Sundar in wearing the Red Rose colours at Emirates Old Trafford,” Venkatesh stated.

“To test my skills in both one-day and first-class cricket in English conditions is going to really benefit my game. I hope that I can entertain the fans and help my Lancashire teammates to achieve their targets in both formats this summer.”

Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s Director of Cricket Performance, confirmed Venkatesh will feature in the County games against Surrey and Hampshire. “Venkatesh will add experience to a young side during the One-Day Cup, whilst providing an explosive batting option in the middle-order and another seam bowler that we can turn to with the ball,” Chilton said.

The Hindu understands that Venkatesh has not signed an extended contract, since he is desperate to return to India in time for the Duleep Trophy, scheduled to start on September 5, in his quest to be recalled into India’s set-up.

The four squads for the Duleep Trophy, to be selected by the national selectors, are expected to be finalised after the conclusion of India’s tour to Zimbabwe.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
