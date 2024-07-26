Paris 2024 Olympics: I want to be as flawless as Messi and as tough as Nadal, says Srihari Nataraj

Three years ago, Srihari Nataraj became the second Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic qualification time with 53.77 in the 100m backstroke, 0.08 seconds faster than required. However, he finished 27th on his Olympic debut in Tokyo with a time of 54.31, missing out on the semifinals.

Three years later, Srihari is in the middle of what he calls his best season. While his training seems on song, he hasn’t been too happy with his timings. Despite missing out on direct qualification, the 23-year-old secured the universality spot for the Paris Olympics by a mere two points over compatriot Aryan Nehra.

The Karnataka swimmer could find himself competing against Thomas Ceccon of Italy, the current world record holder, and USA’s Ryan Murphy, a six-time Olympic medallist, as he prepares for his second Olympic swim on July 28.

Srihari, in a conversation with Sportstar, reflected on his shortcomings and lessons learned from the Tokyo Olympics, his desire to emulate his idols Lionel Messi and Rafael Nadal, and his post-Paris tattoo plans.

When did you find out you were selected for the Paris Olympics?

Throughout the season, we were quite confident that I would make the team, given my training. We were aiming to achieve the Olympic ‘A’ qualifying time. The wait was anxious for us, especially with other Indian swimmers completing their competitions. Therefore, it was a bit of a relief when we learned I had qualified.

Did you encounter any difficulties that prevented you from achieving the Paris Olympic spot with the ‘A’ qualifying time

At the end of the day, it just didn’t happen. However, there are areas where I’m lacking. I need to figure out how to improve my performance in the last 15-20m and increase my speed in the opening 50m. Despite training well, it was a bit shocking when the results didn’t meet expectations, especially considering this has been one of my best seasons in terms of training. It needs to take place on race day, it’s about going out there, being confident and executing the race perfectly. This is something I’m working on, and as a team, we’re trying to get better at it. I need to make sure it clicks at the Olympics.

What does your daily schedule look like leading up to the Olympics?

I train in the pool eight to nine times a week and in the gym three to four times. I swim every morning except Wednesdays and every evening except Wednesdays and Saturdays; Sundays are my day off. My training schedule has remained the same and will continue to be so leading up to the Olympics.

As I approach a big race, I prioritize resting more. I avoid eating out to minimize the risk of stomach infections and prefer to relax at home. Apart from these adjustments, there isn’t much else that changes in my routine.

How does your preparation for the Paris Olympics differ from Tokyo, and what changes did you make between the two?

Going into Tokyo, I was coming off COVID-19 and qualified, after which I had a month of training before the Olympics. This year, the lead-up has been very different, but my training has been much more effective. I’m not fond of change, so I’ve tried to maintain consistency in my routine over the past few years.

I’m much more mature now compared to my time in Tokyo. I’ve learned and grown significantly as a swimmer and athlete. That’s been the biggest change for me. I’ve become more relaxed and don’t get worked up about everything. I’m now more comfortable if my routine is altered or if things don’t go as planned—I can adjust and adapt better.

What lessons from Tokyo do you want to implement this time?

I had a decent race in Tokyo, but it didn’t click. It was challenging to peak twice within a month, which was our biggest hurdle. Looking ahead, the challenge will be to peak again and discover something special to perform even better than I did in Tokyo, aiming for a personal best.

Any advice for Dhinidhi Desinghu, the youngest Indian in the Paris squad who will be joining you?

The Olympics is the biggest stage in sport. I know it’s overwhelming and a little intimidating at times because even though she’s been to the Asian Games, this is way bigger than that. The Olympic Village, especially the dining hall where you see the best athletes from every sport, can be quite intimidating. It’s important to understand that it’s normal to feel excited — I certainly was, and I’m sure every athlete has been at some point.

During the Games, it’s crucial to remember that you’re there for a reason. Focus on what you need to do and remind yourself to stay grounded. Tell yourself that there will also be time to go around asking for photos or autographs later. But you must focus on yourself, stick to your process and routine, keep your mind calm and not let it get carried away.

What are your plans after the Olympics?

I’m planning to take a short break after the Olympics. I haven’t yet planned my schedule for the season following the Games. I intend to get a tattoo, possibly featuring the Olympic rings and a few others. As swimmers, we can’t immediately get into the water right after getting a tattoo; we need some time off, which I haven’t had recently. I haven’t planned anything after, I know there’s a World Championships (25m) and am yet to decide if I want to swim that or not.

Did your swimming journey begin, and when did you decide to pursue it as a career?

I started swimming when I was two years old because of my brother. My mother decided that if I spent more time in the pool, I would get tired and fall asleep, as I was quite naughty as a kid. In 2015, I made my first international team, and the following year, I won my first senior National medal. It was at the age of 15 that I realized that there was potential for me to achieve something in swimming, which is when I began to take it more seriously.

What do you do during your free time? Do you have any hobbies?

I watch movies, and television shows, and listen to music, but I’m also pursuing an MBA in marketing at Jain University. When I’m at home, I spend a considerable amount of time reading and studying swimming, aiming to understand the mechanics of the sport and how it relates to my own body and approach. Whenever my schedule allows, I also enjoy playing other sports. Despite having limited free time, I try to incorporate these activities into my routine. Typically, from Monday to Friday, I take naps whenever I have a break to allow my body to recover.

Who is your inspiration or role model?

There are a lot of people. Every swimmer, at some point, Michael Phelps is an inspiration. I like watching and playing tennis, football and cricket. I’ve been a big fan of Nadal and his way of playing. Rather than idolizing, I observe how athletes perform in their respective sports and try to learn from them. I want to be as flawless as Messi and as tough as Nadal. I want to incorporate certain aspects of these athletes and implement them when I swim. I want my stroke to look as good and smooth as Messi’s control of the football. At the same time, I also want to be tough, and strong and don’t want to let go of points like Nadal, especially when I feel that burn and pain in the last 20m. This mindset has helped me grow.

As for swimmers, I don’t have many role models anymore because I now see them all as my competitors. Therefore, I practice not idolizing my competitors.

Someone you enjoy competing against?

The race I had the most fun and looked forward to the most was against one of my best friends, Neil Roy. He has since stopped swimming, so I can no longer compete against him, knowing he won’t return. Even though I know Caeleb Dressel would be ahead, I wouldn’t mind racing against him.

How can Indian swimming improve to compete with the world’s best?

If the answer was that easy, we would all have done it by now. We need one big breakthrough performance, similar to what athletics achieved with Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu in badminton and Rohan Bopanna in tennis. One or two breakthrough performances at the world level will help boost the sport across the country. There are numerous changes underway. The Swimming Federation of India and the Sports Authority of India are making significant efforts, and we’re already seeing many young swimmers improving and swimming faster. It’s just a matter of time before we witness the impact of this and achieve success at the international level.