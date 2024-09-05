MagazineBuy Print

Dhoni’s advice to play simple cricket has made me a better T20 bowler: Simarjeet Singh

The 26-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Delhi Premier League with 15 wickets for East Delhi Riders.

Published : Sep 05, 2024 17:17 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: CSK’s Simarjeet Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of RR’s Captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.
FILE PHOTO: CSK's Simarjeet Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of RR's Captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: CSK’s Simarjeet Singh celebrates after taking the wicket of RR’s Captain Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 cricket match at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s ability to simplify the game has made him a “better T20 bowler”, feels Chennai Super Kings pacer Simarjeet Singh who is the leading wicket taker in the ongoing Delhi Premier League.

The 26-year-old, who has taken 15 wickets for East Delhi Riders in the DPL, impressed with his back-of-the-length deliveries to snare the crucial wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and Sanju Samson in CSK’s match against Rajasthan Royals last IPL.

“MS Dhoni has helped me to develop myself as a better T20 bowler. I don’t think nobody else knows more about T20 cricket than him,” the right-arm pacer told PTI videos in an exclusive interview.

“He (MS Dhoni) has taught me a lot; it’s not just one thing he has helped me with. We keep asking him for advice, and he always simplifies things by saying playing simple cricket is the best.”

With the senior players returning to the domestic arena from the 2024-25 season, Simarjeet is looking forward to learn from their experience and better his overall game.

“I just want to learn and when senior India players come and play domestic cricket. We get to learn a lot for them,” he said.

Ahead of the mega auction of the next IPL, the fast bowler just wants to keep developing as a cricketer.

“I just want to play cricket. My focus is on contributing wherever I’m selected and growing as a cricketer with whichever franchise picks me,” he said.

As one of the senior players in the East Delhi Riders team, Simarjeet is also helping guide and develop young talent. He termed this to be a very good opportunity for local players to earn a maiden state call up.

“Youngsters come to me and plan their strategies for every game. I think it is a very good opportunity for players in Delhi to showcase their skills and talent and earn a maiden domestic call up,” he signed off.

