Indian sports wrap, July 27: INRC3 driver Premlal passes away

MOTORSPORT

INRC3 driver Premlal passes away

There was a pall of gloom on day one of the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the Blueband-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for four wheelers, following the death of INRC3 driver K.V. Premlal from Kerala.

The 47-year-old from Kannur, representing Team Chettinad Sporting, suffered a cardiac arrest on the transport section of the rally. His co-driver K.R. Rishikesh tried his best to resuscitate him but in vain.

Incidentally, both of them are doctors.

The entire rally community was saddened to hear the sudden demise of Premlal and offered their condolences to the family.

- Rayan Rozario