MOTORSPORT
INRC3 driver Premlal passes away
There was a pall of gloom on day one of the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the Blueband-FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) for four wheelers, following the death of INRC3 driver K.V. Premlal from Kerala.
The 47-year-old from Kannur, representing Team Chettinad Sporting, suffered a cardiac arrest on the transport section of the rally. His co-driver K.R. Rishikesh tried his best to resuscitate him but in vain.
Incidentally, both of them are doctors.
The entire rally community was saddened to hear the sudden demise of Premlal and offered their condolences to the family.
- Rayan Rozario
Latest on Sportstar
- Shooting, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score Updates: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan in action in women’s 10m air pistol; Sarabjot loses out on a final place by one inner-10
- China wins first gold medal of Paris 2024 Olympics
- Indian sports wrap, July 27: INRC3 driver Premlal passes away
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score, Day 1: Manu Bhaker in women’s 10m air pistol qualification round
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Who are Jiang Ranxin and Doreen Vennekamp, key opponents of Manu Bhaker in women’s pistol?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE