MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time

From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal, here’s a recap of the most expensive buys in Pro Kabaddi League’s history ahead of the player auction for the 11th season set to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 06:45 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League’s history after Telugu Titans picked him for Rs 2.61 crore ahead of Season 10.
FILE PHOTO: Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League’s history after Telugu Titans picked him for Rs 2.61 crore ahead of Season 10. | Photo Credit: PKL
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Pawan Sehrawat became the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League’s history after Telugu Titans picked him for Rs 2.61 crore ahead of Season 10. | Photo Credit: PKL

A good auction strategy in a franchise league can really do wonders to a team’s chances of winning the titles. While some outfits look to build its squad keeping the “sum of all parts” philosophy in mind, there are a few who do feel the need to go all out to get a player who can play multiple roles.

With the player auction for the 11th season of Pro Kabaddi League set to take place on August 15 and 16 in Mumbai, here’s a recap of the most expensive buys in the history of the PKL auctions.

2023 - Pawan Sehrawat - Telugu Titans - Rs 2.61 crore

Indian kabaddi captain Pawan Sehrawat bettered his own record of being the most expensive player in Pro Kabaddi League history after Telugu Titans bought him for a whopping Rs 2.61 crore in the Season 10 auction.

Ahead of Season 9, Tamil Thailavas had picked Sehrawat, a raider, for Rs 2.26 crores but he missed the entire edition due to an ACL injury sustained in the very first game.

READ | PKL Auction 2024: From Naveen Kumar to Arjun Deshwal - Full list of retained players

The 2023-24 season was a mixed bag for the 28-year-old Sehrawat, who has the nickname ‘Hi-Flyer.’ He led the national team to Asian Kabaddi Championship title as well as the gold medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games. However, in PKL, Sehrawat’s Titans finished last amongst the 12 teams with only 21 points in 22 league games.

2023 - Mohammadreza Shadloui - Puneri Paltan - Rs 2.35 crore

FILE PHOTO: Mohammadreza Shadloui
FILE PHOTO: Mohammadreza Shadloui | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Mohammadreza Shadloui | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Iranian allrounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh became the most expensive foreign player in PKL history and the second-most expensive player ever when Puneri Paltan picked him for Rs 2.35 crore during last season’s auction.

The 23-year-old Shadloui started his PKL career with Patna Pirates in 2021-22 season. While he twice fell short of a title with the national team after losses in the Asian Kabaddi Championship and Asian Games finals last year, he finally tasted success with Paltan as the side lifted the PKL trophy for the first time. Shadloui played a key role in the campaign, finishing with 99 tackle points, the most by anyone in Season 10.

2023 - Maninder Singh - Bengal Warriors - Rs 2.12 crore

FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors.
FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Bengal Warriors. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

When it seemed like the Titans had snapped Maninder Singh during the PKL 10 auction, Bengal Warriors used the Final Bid Match option to retain the raider for Rs 2.12 crore. This made him the second-most expensive Indian player ever.

The 34-year-old Singh made his PKL debut with Jaipur Pink Panthers during its title-winning run. He missed the next three seasons due to injuries before the Warriors picked him for the 2017 campaign. He led the team to its only title in 2019.

Last season, Singh had 197 raid points but the Warriors finished seventh in the league stage and failed to make it to the knockouts.

2022 - Vikash Kandola - Bengaluru Bulls - Rs 1.70 crore

FILE PHOTO: Vikash Kandola (centre).
FILE PHOTO: Vikash Kandola (centre). | Photo Credit: PKL
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Vikash Kandola (centre). | Photo Credit: PKL

Vikash Kandola is the fourth most expensive player in PKL’s history. The Bulls roped him in for Rs 1.70 crore during the Season 9 auction.

Kandola made his PKL debut as one of the New Young Players with Dabang Delhi in Season 4. The raider showed his true potential with Haryana Steelers, which bought him before Season 5. He spent four seasons at the Steelers during which the side twice reached the Playoffs.

ALSO READ | Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance

In his debut season at the Bulls, Kandola had 135 raid points and his side lost to the Pink Panthers in the semifinals. In Season 10, the Bulls finished eighth and failed to make it to the Playoffs. Kandola scored only 68 raid points.

2021 - Pardeep Narwal - U.P. Yoddhas - Rs 1.65 crore

FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal.
FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Pardeep Narwal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It was Pardeep Narwal who took the highest bid at the 2021 auction and rightly so. Having been an integral part of the Patna Pirates team that completed a three-peat, ‘Dubki King’ Narwal was a hot favourite in the lead up to the auction.

UP Yoddhas bought him for Rs 1.65 crore and he repaid the faith put in him. His contributions to the team’s run to the semifinal included 188 points with nine Super 10s.

Yoddhas also reached the Playoffs in 2022 but last season, the team finished 11th in the league stage. The 27-year-old Narwal could only manage 99 raid points in Season 10.

Related stories

Related Topics

ProKabaddi League /

PKL 2024 /

PKL 11 /

PKL 11 /

Pawan Sehrawat /

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh /

Maninder Singh /

Vikash Kandola /

Pardeep Narwal

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Kabaddi

  1. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Patna Pirates players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PKL Auction 2024: From Pawan Sehrawat to Pardeep Narwal - Top five most expensive players of all time
    Team Sportstar
  2. Telugu Titans aims to break cycle of underperformance in PKL 11, coach Hooda stresses on maintaining balance
    Saikat Chakraborty
  3. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Haryana Steelers players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained Dabang Delhi players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of retained UP Yoddhas players ahead of season 11
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment