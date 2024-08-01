Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: An iconic signatured cap, street king Nadal to Olympic village drama

The shooting event in Chateauroux, despite being far away from the main action in Paris, attracts a significant number of spectators. Unlike the venues in Paris, access here is much more relaxed, allowing fans to collect plenty of sports memorabilia. One ‘fan’ was going around the range, getting medal winners to autograph a white ‘Paris 2024’ cap.

A closer look, though, made it clear that this wasn’t just any fan, but six-time Olympic shotgun medallist and three-time champion Kimberly Rhode of the USA. The most decorated women’s shotgun shooter of all time was in Chateauroux, collecting signatures from every Olympic medal winner on her hat, which she plans to auction off to raise money for children’s charities in the USA.

As a shooting legend, Rhode finds it fairly easy to get all the signatures she wants. She was particularly pleased to get an autograph from Manu Bhaker. “The goal is to get all the medal winners’ autographs, but I’m happy to get Manu’s. I saw her shooting yesterday, and I think it’s great that she’s become the first Indian woman to medal at the Olympics. It’s fantastic for Indian shooting. I’m really proud of her, and I hope she does even better,” Rhode told Sportstar.

People’s champion

Rafael Nadal played a significant role at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. As he was handed the Olympic flame by Zinedine Zidane towards the conclusion of the opening ceremony, it was difficult to determine who received the bigger cheer from the audience — the French World Cup hero or the 14-time French Open champion.

After Nadal received the Olympic flame, he joined Serena Williams, Carl Lewis, and Nadia Comaneci on a boat to begin the final stage of transporting the flame to the Tuileries Gardens, where it would be used to light the Olympic Cauldron.

After his part was done, Nadal didn’t leave with the other sports stars at the ceremony. Instead, he went back to the Trocadero Gardens where the opening ceremony was happening. When his event was over, Nadal left through the exit gates just like any other spectator. While it initially took a few spectators by surprise, they soon decided to make the most of the opportunity and requested selfies. Although the French police and Gendarmerie (a branch of the French armed forces) initially attempted to shield Nadal, some of them eventually decided to take selfies themselves.

True legends: After a three-month journey from Greece to Paris, the Olympic torch was handed to former French footballer Zinedine Zidane, before being passed on to tennis stars Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

To his credit, the Spaniard, who would be playing in the men’s doubles competition alongside Carlos Alcaraz the very next day, seemed happy to pose for pictures with whoever asked. After indulging several requests, a couple of security personnel finally guided Nadal to an official van, which took him back to the Athletes’ Village.

Village atmosphere

The Athletes’ Games village in Paris has been full of fun and activity, providing the opportunity for athletes to stay with top contenders from different nations. However, it’s a different story at the Games village in Chateauroux, where the shooting events are taking place. Rather than one Athletes’ Village, there are two: the PESI (Pôle d’Enseignement Supérieur International) in the nearby town of Déols, and the Lycée Blaise Pascal boarding school in Châteauroux.

Some athletes have complained about the size of the rooms and the quality of the food available at the school. One international coach told Sportstar that due to a lack of space, some athletes have been asked if they would be willing to take up rooms in the town at the organisers’ expense. However, this is not a sufficient incentive for many. There’s also a general sense of boredom in a town with a population of around 70,000. Although public transportation is free, it’s relatively rare.

Jaspal Rana, Manu’s coach, who is staying at an apartment in the town, had to wait for nearly an hour for an official bus after organisers changed the timings at the last minute but failed to update either coaches or athletes.

Roland Garros’ Olympic debut

Paris hosted two Olympics in the previous century, but Roland Garros, one of the most iconic tennis stadiums in the world, made its Olympic debut only now. When the Games were held in Paris in 1900, Roland Garros was only nine years old. For some reason, tennis competitions in 1900 and 1924 were not held at Roland Garros. The Cercle des Sports de l’Île de Puteaux was the venue for tennis during the first Paris Olympics, while the Yves du Manoir Stadium was the venue for the second.

With its eye-catching clay courts, Roland Garros has hosted many epic matches and has been home to the French Open for 94 years, giving birth to several mega tennis stars over its 133-year-old history. Hosting the prestigious 2024 Olympic Games was another deserving honour for the stunning venue, and the much-anticipated last meeting of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal was the icing on the cake.

Mixed-gender umpiring

Gender parity: In Paris, umpires and technical officials are evenly split between genders at hockey matches, with a 50:50 ratio. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

In line with the Paris Olympics’ goal to achieve gender equality, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has showcased its commitment to inclusion and diversity by introducing mixed-gender on-field umpiring for the first time in the sport’s Olympic history. This marks a significant change, as mixed-gender umpiring has not been a regular occurrence at the Olympic Games. In Paris, umpires and technical officials are evenly split between genders, with a 50:50 ratio.

“Gender equality is anchored into hockey’s DNA, and FIH won’t miss any opportunity to promote it. With the introduction of mixed-gender on-field umpiring at the Olympics, FIH is showcasing once more its determination towards a more gender-equal sport and society,” said FIH president Tayyab Ikram.

Paris, the cycling capital

It’s fitting that the country hosting one of the most iconic annual sporting events, the Tour de France, has successfully transformed Paris into the cycling capital. The authorities have used the opportunity presented by the Olympic Games to promote Paris’s image as an environmentally friendly place, emphasising cycling. The city has a wide rail network, excellent tram and bus services, and a high number of expensive luxury cars and motorbikes on its roads. However, in 2015, a comprehensive plan to turn the city into a cycling-friendly place was launched. The updated 2021–2026 plan expands on these commitments with increased investment and the creation of 180 km of new cycle lanes, reflecting a significant shift towards sustainable mobility in Paris.

It’s now common to see people cycling on dedicated lanes to reach their workplaces and other destinations all over the city. Notably, these efforts have resulted in 11.2 per cent of journeys being made by bicycle, compared to 4.3 per cent by car. It’s hoped that other cities will adopt similar strategies to reduce carbon emissions and promote healthier citizens.