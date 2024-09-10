ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia

England will field three debutants in its playing XI against Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethel and Jamie Overton will be making their T20I debuts, the board announced on Tuesday.

Phil Salt will be leading the side in the absence of injured Jos Buttler, who is nursing a calf injury. He was replaced by Overton in the T20 squad.

England playing XI vs Australia for 1st T20I Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley