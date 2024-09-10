MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia

Phil Salt will be leading the side in the absence of injured Jos Buttler, who is nursing a calf injury.

Published : Sep 10, 2024 18:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England captain Phil Salt during a nets session.
England captain Phil Salt during a nets session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

England captain Phil Salt during a nets session. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England will field three debutants in its playing XI against Australia in the first of the three-match T20I series at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.

Jordan Cox, Jacob Bethel and Jamie Overton will be making their T20I debuts, the board announced on Tuesday.

Phil Salt will be leading the side in the absence of injured Jos Buttler, who is nursing a calf injury. He was replaced by Overton in the T20 squad.

England playing XI vs Australia for 1st T20I
Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Reece Topley

Related Topics

England /

Australia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 10: EFI announces selection trials for Jumping Children’s Classics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Round 3 of Indian Racing Festival 2024 shifts to Madras International Circuit from Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway
    Team Sportstar
  4. Given choice, will resume Indo-Pak bilateral hockey rivalry tomorrow, says FIH chief Ikram
    PTI
  5. Viswanathan Anand: Current generation of Indian chess players great at grabbing opportunities
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs NZ: Poor conditions persist as play called off for second consecutive day at Greater Noida stadium
    Shayan Acharya
  3. IND vs BAN: Bangladesh rising pace sensation Nahid Rana confident and ready for India Test series
    PTI
  4. Afghanistan vs New Zealand Highlights, one-off Test, Day 2: Play called off due to wet outfield for second consecutive day
    Team Sportstar
  5. ENG vs SL: De Silva lauds hundred hero Nissanka as Sri Lanka ends England drought
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs AUS, 1st T20I: England names three debutants in playing XI against Australia
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, September 10: EFI announces selection trials for Jumping Children’s Classics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Round 3 of Indian Racing Festival 2024 shifts to Madras International Circuit from Coimbatore’s Kari Motor Speedway
    Team Sportstar
  4. Given choice, will resume Indo-Pak bilateral hockey rivalry tomorrow, says FIH chief Ikram
    PTI
  5. Viswanathan Anand: Current generation of Indian chess players great at grabbing opportunities
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment