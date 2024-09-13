MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Full list of Test matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled

NZ vs AFG: Full list of Test matches called off without a ball being bowled after the one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan in Greater Noida.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 08:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Greater Noida stadium comes under the control of the local administration, and not the BCCI or the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.
The Greater Noida stadium comes under the control of the local administration, and not the BCCI or the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy
infoIcon

The Greater Noida stadium comes under the control of the local administration, and not the BCCI or the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

The one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Greater Noida Sports Complex in Uttar Pradesh, has been called off without a ball being bowled.

This was the first-ever Test between the two nations but inclement weather coupled with lacklustre drainage and drying facilities at the venue prevented the action from getting underway.

However, this wasn’t the first time a Test match was called off without a single ball being bowled. There have been seven previous instances of this happening, with the most recent one also involving New Zealand.

Here’s the full list:

- 25-08-1890: Old Trafford, Manchester - Australia vs. England

- 08-07-1938: Old Trafford, Manchester - Australia vs. England

- 31-12-1970: Melbourne Cricket Ground - Australia vs. England

- 03-02-1989: Carisbrook, Dunedin - New Zealand vs. Pakistan

- 10-03-1990: Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana - England vs. West Indies

- 17-12-1998: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe

- 18-12-1998: Carisbrook, Dunedin - India vs. New Zealand

Related stories

Related Topics

New Zealand /

Afghanistan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When a washed out Ashes Test resulted in the first-ever ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Full list of Test matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Diamond League Finals 2024: Ingebrigtsen says getting stronger, bullish over world records
    AFP
  5. Trial over Maradona’s death postponed until 2025 - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Sport isn’t only about winning — it has lessons to teach us

Ayon Sengupta
Peerless: When Armand Duplantis enters an event now, his only real competition is with himself. What else can you expect from the man who has broken the world record 10 times over the last four years.

One small centimetre for man, a giant leap for Armand Duplantis

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Full list of Test matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  2. When a washed out Ashes Test resulted in the first-ever ODI
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  4. County Championship: Michael Vaughan’s son takes 11 wickets as Somerset revives title bid by beating champion Surrey
    AFP
  5. Afghanistan vs New Zealand one-off Test set to be abandoned without a ball bowled
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. When a washed out Ashes Test resulted in the first-ever ODI
    Team Sportstar
  2. New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Full list of Test matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled
    Team Sportstar
  3. Duleep Trophy Live Score, 2nd Round Day 2: India C 357/5 vs India B; India A 288/8, vs India D
    Team Sportstar
  4. Diamond League Finals 2024: Ingebrigtsen says getting stronger, bullish over world records
    AFP
  5. Trial over Maradona’s death postponed until 2025 - reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment