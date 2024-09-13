New Zealand vs Afghanistan: Full list of Test matches abandoned without a single ball being bowled

The one-off Test between New Zealand and Afghanistan at the Greater Noida Sports Complex in Uttar Pradesh, has been called off without a ball being bowled.

This was the first-ever Test between the two nations but inclement weather coupled with lacklustre drainage and drying facilities at the venue prevented the action from getting underway.

However, this wasn’t the first time a Test match was called off without a single ball being bowled. There have been seven previous instances of this happening, with the most recent one also involving New Zealand.

Here’s the full list:

- 25-08-1890: Old Trafford, Manchester - Australia vs. England

- 08-07-1938: Old Trafford, Manchester - Australia vs. England

- 31-12-1970: Melbourne Cricket Ground - Australia vs. England

- 03-02-1989: Carisbrook, Dunedin - New Zealand vs. Pakistan

- 10-03-1990: Bourda, Georgetown, Guyana - England vs. West Indies

- 17-12-1998: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad - Pakistan vs. Zimbabwe

- 18-12-1998: Carisbrook, Dunedin - India vs. New Zealand