Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal abandoned; Jamshedpur among potential venues for rest of city’s Durand Cup 2024 matches

The Durand Cup Group stage match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, scheduled on Sunday, at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, has been abandoned due to potential security issues.

With the city witnessing protests around the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College, the city police has reportedly cited providing security as a major challenge.

“On behalf of the Durand Cup Organizing Committee, this is to regretfully inform you that the final Group A fixture between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Emami East Bengal FC, scheduled to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on August 18, 2024, at 7.00 pm, stands abandoned,” read the official media release from the tournament committee.

According to sources, the tickets for the match are also expected to be fully refunded and there are talks about the tournament being shifted out of Kolkata.

“There are multiple options that the tournament committee is looking at. Jamshedpur is an option but there might be logistical issues. But nothing is confirmed at the moment and we are looking for the best solution,” a source told Sportstar on the condition of anonymity.

After the sharing of points, both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have qualified for the quarterfinals of the tournament.

East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are the most successful clubs in the Durand Cup, with the latter topping the list of most titles with 17, while the former has 16 to its name.

Fans of the two rival teams were reportedly planning to join hands in solidarity with the victim on Sunday.