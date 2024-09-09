India vs Syria, Intercontinental Cup LIVE streaming info: Where to watch Blue Tigers in action?

India takes on Syria in a must win match in the 2024 Intercontinental Cup at the G.M.C. Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

Heading into the clash, the Blue Tigers need to grab three points against Syria after playing out a goalless draw against Mauritius in their opening fixture.

On the other hand, Syria tops the standings with three points after beating Mauritius 2-0. A draw will suffice against India to win the tournament, which would also be its first prize under new coach Jose Lana.

“It is a friendly game, but the team who wins will win the trophy. It is going to be a tough game, but let’s see what happens,” Marquez said in the pre-match press conference on Sunday.

Marquez, however, prioritised good football over silverware, saying, “I don’t want to win it 1-0, scoring with the hand. At this moment, I want the team to understand our ideas and play better because finally, it’s not about winning or losing. You need to arrive at a style of play, and that’s what we are focusing on.”

When will the India vs Syria match kickoff?

The Intercontinental Cup fixture between host India and Syria will kickoff at 7:30pm IST on Monday at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where to watch the LIVE telecast of India vs Syria match?

The LIVE telecast of the India vs Syria match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Sports 18 3 channel.

Where to watch the LIVE stream of India vs Syria match?

The LIVE stream of the India vs Syria match in the Intercontinental Cup will be available on the JioCinema platform. Moreover, you can stay tuned to the Sportstar’s website and app for the LIVE coverage.