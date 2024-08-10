MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris Olympics 2024: Norway crushes France’s dream to take gold in women’s handball final

Host France had to settle for silver, while Denmark earlier took the bronze medal with a 30-25 win over Sweden.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 23:01 IST , LILLE - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norway players pose with their gold medals.
Norway players pose with their gold medals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Norway players pose with their gold medals. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Norway overcame a hostile home crowd to beat France 29-21 in the women’s handball final to win Olympic gold at the Pierre Mauroy stadium on Saturday.

Host France had to settle for silver, while Denmark earlier took the bronze medal with a 30-25 win over Sweden.

The final was fast-paced from the start, with nearly a goal per minute as the Nordics ended the first half up 15-13, with Norwegian centre-backs Stine Bredal Oftedal and Henny Reistad contributing four points each.

ALSO READ: Reetika Hooda eliminated from Paris Olympics, misses out on wrestling repechage round

That lead grew to 27-20 in the second half, but defending champion France surged in energy, with French left-back Orlane Kanor and centre Tamara Kovacek combining for nine points overall.

The Tokyo gold medallists ultimately failed to convert enough attempted shots into goals as the clock ran down, however, with Norwegian goalkeeper Katrine Lunde making 12 saves by the time the final whistle blew.

French fans nonetheless united to belt out Edith Piaf’s iconic song “Je ne regrette rien” to support their defeated team.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Other Olympic Sports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs USA LIVE, men’s basketball final, Paris 2024 Olympics: US takes on hosts in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Norway crushes France’s dream to take gold in women’s handball final
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Masai Russell of US wins 100m hurdles
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m Olympic gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m Olympic gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Egypt’s Elgendy wins modern pentathlon with new world record
    Team Sportstar
  3. France vs USA LIVE, men’s basketball final, Paris 2024 Olympics: US takes on hosts in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 10; Reetika Hooda fails to reach repechage round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Masai Russell of US wins 100m hurdles
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. France vs USA LIVE, men’s basketball final, Paris 2024 Olympics: US takes on hosts in gold medal match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Norway crushes France’s dream to take gold in women’s handball final
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Masai Russell of US wins 100m hurdles
    Reuters
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon wins third straight 1,500m Olympic gold
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda loses in quarterfinal; Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar disappoint
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment