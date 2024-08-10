MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Wanyonyi extends Kenya’s 800 metres domination

The 20-year-old Wanyonyi blazed to a time of one minute 41.19 seconds, making him the third fastest man ever over the distance.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 22:59 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya celebrates winning the Gold medal in the Men's 800m Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya celebrates winning the Gold medal in the Men's 800m Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: CAMERON SPENCER
infoIcon

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 10: Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya celebrates winning the Gold medal in the Men's 800m Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: CAMERON SPENCER

Kenya’s Emmanuel Wanyonyi held off one of the strongest fields in history to win the Olympic gold medal in the men’s 800 metres on Saturday, securing his country’s fifth consecutive Olympic title in the event.

The 20-year-old Wanyonyi blazed to a time of one minute 41.19 seconds, making him the third fastest man ever over the distance. The world silver medallist narrowly missed the world record of 1:40.91 set by Kenya’s David Rudisha at the 2012 London Olympics, in laying down the fifth fastest time ever run.

Canada’s world champion Marco Arop worked hard over the final 100m but finished one-hundredth of a second behind the Kenyan in 1:41.20.

Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati, the favourite after going unbeaten all season and setting four world-leading times, made a tactical error in sitting near the back of the pack for too long and crossed the line in 1:41.50 for bronze.

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

