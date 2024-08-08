MagazineBuy Print

Sreejesh after winning Paris Olympics bronze in farewell match: This is the best way to finish

Sreejesh, who holds 336 international caps, had announced the Paris Olympics will be his last tournament for India.

Published : Aug 08, 2024 20:01 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, sits on the goal crossbars as India’s players celebrate after winning bronze.
India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, sits on the goal crossbars as India's players celebrate after winning bronze. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, sits on the goal crossbars as India’s players celebrate after winning bronze. | Photo Credit: AP

India goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh on Thursday said that winning the Paris Olympics bronze was the perfect way to bow out of international hockey after India beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze-medal contest.

“I think this is the better way to finish among all Games. Thanks to my team, hockey staff and IOA to make this tournament so beautiful,” Sreejesh said after the match.

 “After this game, people may ask me that this will be my last game and I decided to play like that,” said Sreejesh who holds 336 international caps.

The Indian goalkeeper was also a part of the Tokyo Olympics squad which had won a bronze medal. The 36-year-old said that the first bronze medal will remain just that little bit special for him.

“Tokyo has a different space in my heart because that gave us the confidence that we could actually win a medal at the Olympic Games,” Sreejesh said.

