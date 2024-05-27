MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs PAK T20 series: England captain Buttler set to miss third match against Pakistan

The 33-year-old England captain struck a match-winning 84 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the rain-affected four-game series in Birmingham on Saturday.

Published : May 27, 2024 19:03 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Jos Buttler, who struck a match-winning 84 in the second game, is set to miss the third match against Pakistan.
Jos Buttler, who struck a match-winning 84 in the second game, is set to miss the third match against Pakistan.
infoIcon

Jos Buttler, who struck a match-winning 84 in the second game, is set to miss the third match against Pakistan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jos Buttler has left the England squad ahead of Tuesday’s Twenty20 international against Pakistan to be with his wife, who is about to give birth to the couple’s third child.

The 33-year-old England captain struck a match-winning 84 as the hosts took a 1-0 lead in the rain-affected four-game series in Birmingham on Saturday.

But he is now set to miss Wednesday’s third T20 in Cardiff, with vice-captain Moeen Ali in line to lead England at Sophia Gardens instead.

This series, which concludes at The Oval in London on Thursday, is serving as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the United States, with reigning champions England starting their title defence against Scotland in Barbados on June 4.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer could be rested for the Cardiff match ahead of the Oval finale.

Archer has been beset by elbow injuries since his starring role in helping England win the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

But the 29-year-old marked his long-awaited return to international cricket by taking two wickets as England beat Pakistan by 23 runs at Edgbaston following a washout at Leeds.

Archer, on his first international appearance for 14 months, and first on home soil since 2020, bounced back from an expensive first over, which went for 15 runs, to finish with two for 28.

