Wimbledon 2024: ‘I never thought I would win the same trophy as Jana,’ says Krejcikova, dedicates title to late mentor

The 28-year-old said none of her dreams would have materialised if not for the mentorship of compatriot and 1998 champion Jana Navotna.

Published : Jul 13, 2024 23:04 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia acknowledges the crowd.
Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia acknowledges the crowd. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Barbora Krejcikova of Czechia acknowledges the crowd. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Wimbledon and the Czech Republic seem to have a special relationship. Four women representing the country have won Grand Slam singles titles. All four of them have triumphed at Wimbledon, with Barbora Krejcikova the latest.

“Nobody is going to believe that I won Wimbledon... I still can’t believe it,” insisted Krejcikova. “The first match here was three hours and 15 minutes and I won 7-5 in the third set (vs. Veronika Kudermetova). I didn’t have a good season and it is unbelievable that I am standing here with this trophy.”

The 28-year-old said none of her dreams would have materialised if not for the mentorship of compatriot and 1998 champion Jana Navotna.

“Everything that changed my tennis life was because of her. After I finished juniors, I didn’t know what to do; whether to go professional or into education. She told me that I had potential to be a champion. Before she passed away (2017) she asked me to go and win a Slam and I achieved that (French Open 2021). I never thought I would win the same trophy as Jana did.”

For Jasmine Paolini, Saturday’s finalist, there was a silver lining in the defeat. After finishing runner-up at both the French Open and Wimbledon, the 28-year-old Italian will break into the top-5 in the WTA rankings.

“The last two months have been crazy,” she said. “I want to thank everybody, my team and my family. Without them, I wouldn’t be here. I received a lot of support [from the fans]. It was incredible and I enjoyed it so much. I have to keep smiling [despite the loss] because it is still a good day. As a kid, looking at Wimbledon on TV, I remember cheering for [Roger] Federer. To now be here is great and it has been a beautiful two weeks.”

